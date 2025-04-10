Paying more fees doesn't speed up superannuation death benefit payouts

Paying higher superannuation fees doesn't equate to getting death benefits paid out faster, according to research by Super Consumers Australia (SCA).

In the wake of a review by ASIC into death benefit claims handling practices of superannuation trustees last month, which unearthed systemic failures that force Australians to "suffer the stress" of navigating with a complicated process while mourning, and "denied access to money they're entitled too," some suggested poor service standards are a consequence of super fund's fees being slashed to the bone.

It's been mooted that years of policy-driven fee cuts have left super funds so squeezed that they simply can't afford to spend on upgrading service standards. SCA research, however, shows the link between higher fees and great service is more theory than fact.

The funds that processed death benefits the fastest, in some cases, had the lowest fees.

Of the superannuation trustees ASIC examined, the two fastest, Avanteos, the trustee of Colonial First State's FirstChoice Employer Super MySuper and Essential Super MySuper, and UniSuper, charged comparatively low administration fees of $70 and $80 per year on a $50,000 balance. Rest, the slowest trustee, charged $130.

Nulis, the trustee for MLC, charged the highest MySuper administration fee among the funds reviewed - $200 annually on a $50,000 balance. Yet it ranked only fourth in processing speed for death benefit payments.

This pattern holds in pension products too. Avanteos, again one of the fastest trustees, charged "a low" $100 in administration fees on a $50,000 balance for Colonial First State's FirstChoice Wholesale Retirement Pension. Rest, among the slowest, charged $128 for its pension product.

Hostplus charged the highest administration fee for pension products among the trustees ASIC reviewed - $234 on a $50,000 balance for Hostplus Pension. Despite the price, Hostplus was the sixth-fastest at processing death benefit payments.

"Bottom line - paying higher administration fees does not mean you receive better service," SCA said.