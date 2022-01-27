NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PATRIZIA appoints local capital markets head

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:03PM

Global real assets manager PATRIZIA has appointed Felicity Fowler as director and head of capital markets Australia and New Zealand.

Melbourne-based Fowler joins the team of Konrad Finkenzeller, head of capital markets international, and is set to lead and further all capital raising activities in the ANZ region.

The appointment is part of PATRIZIA's strategy for expanding its APAC presence. Just last year the firm acquired local infrastructure boutique Whitehelm Capital, a move that tripled PATRIZIA's infrastructure assets under management.

In her new role, Fowler leverages 22 years' experience in real estate capital markets, debt and equity investment management with JLL in Melbourne, London and Dubai, Aviva Investors and Corestate Capital in London, and APN Property and Maxcap Group in Melbourne.

Fowler also founded Gravitas Group in 2017, a specialist capital placement and advisory business focused on unlisted real estate debt and equity strategies which was sold in 2020.

"I am thrilled to be joining PATRIZIA and to partner with Australian and New Zealand investors seeking to access our global real estate and infrastructure capability," Fowler said.

"PATRIZIA's platform strives to deliver excellent risk adjusted returns that contribute positively to the built environment and create better workplaces and communities."

Fowler's appointment comes as PATRIZIA announced its dedication to expanding and delivering global real asset solutions and its APAC footprint.

Read more: PATRIZIAFelicity Fowler
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Whitehelm Capital sells to German manager
Non-bank lender acquires Melbourne firm

Editor's Choice

BTFG names chief customer service officer

KARREN VERGARA
BT Financial Group appointed a long-serving Westpac executive as its chief customer service officer.

Insignia loses self-employed advisers

KARREN VERGARA
Insignia Financial reported an exodus of self-employed advisers in the December 2021 quarter amid an overhaul of its advice fee model.

Fidelity hires from Mercer

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fidelity International has bolstered its institutional capability, hiring Mercer's head of Australian equities research.

Fin365 to launch hybrid advice platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Fin365 is planning to launch a robo-advice platform, having acquired miPlan as part of its strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.