PATRIZIA appoints local capital markets head

Global real assets manager PATRIZIA has appointed Felicity Fowler as director and head of capital markets Australia and New Zealand.

Melbourne-based Fowler joins the team of Konrad Finkenzeller, head of capital markets international, and is set to lead and further all capital raising activities in the ANZ region.

The appointment is part of PATRIZIA's strategy for expanding its APAC presence. Just last year the firm acquired local infrastructure boutique Whitehelm Capital, a move that tripled PATRIZIA's infrastructure assets under management.

In her new role, Fowler leverages 22 years' experience in real estate capital markets, debt and equity investment management with JLL in Melbourne, London and Dubai, Aviva Investors and Corestate Capital in London, and APN Property and Maxcap Group in Melbourne.

Fowler also founded Gravitas Group in 2017, a specialist capital placement and advisory business focused on unlisted real estate debt and equity strategies which was sold in 2020.

"I am thrilled to be joining PATRIZIA and to partner with Australian and New Zealand investors seeking to access our global real estate and infrastructure capability," Fowler said.

"PATRIZIA's platform strives to deliver excellent risk adjusted returns that contribute positively to the built environment and create better workplaces and communities."

Fowler's appointment comes as PATRIZIA announced its dedication to expanding and delivering global real asset solutions and its APAC footprint.