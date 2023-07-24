Newspaper icon
Partners Wealth Group names head of alternatives

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 JUL 2023   11:48AM

Anastassia Juventin joins the Melbourne-based firm as head of alternatives for its wholesale investment business, Partners Private.

The newly created role will see Juventin lead the Partners Private funds research and due diligence process, while also contributing additional insights across the combined investments functions from her extensive background.

Juventin brings over a decade of investment management and family office experience, having previously worked in portfolio management and research roles across AMP Capital, BT Funds Management and Craig Investment Partners in New Zealand.

Partners Wealth Group chief investment officer Graeme Bibby said Juventin's appointment will add depth to its alternative investment due diligence and portfolio management capability.

"At Partners Wealth Group, and through Partners Private, we are excited to provide major investment opportunities for our clients that are seeking more than the traditional strategic advice and portfolio management they already receive from us," Bibby said.

"We firmly believe that individual investors deserve better and with our ability to offer institutional and middle market opportunities that clients have never had access to before, our conviction is this will provide superior investment returns for our clients.

"Anastassia's experience in this area will help us to bring more of these high-quality institutional grade investments to our clients."

Partners Private was established in 2021 and has brought more than 30 wholesale investment opportunities to clients, totalling more than $300 million in funds under management.

Most recently, Partners Private joined forces with Dexus to offer investors the opportunity to invest in Melbourne Airport.

