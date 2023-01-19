Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

According to the Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022, less and less paraplanners (80%) are wanting to become financial advisers.

Paraplanners don't want to move into advising because they don't want to be in client facing or sales roles, preferring "number crunching," or simply enjoy the work/life balance of paraplanning, the survey said. Last year, only 72% said the same.

Others paraplanners cited a lack of desire to obtain additional education at a late stage of their career.

"I have never had the desire to be an adviser - it just isn't for me," one respondent said.

"I prefer the technical side of financial planning and get more satisfaction from writing high quality advice documents than I do working directly with clients," said another.

As most paraplanners don't want to become advisers, it's understandable they haven't registered themselves on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register (FAR), the survey stated, meaning they aren't legally required to complete any formal training or ongoing professional development.

Since last year, the number of paraplanners registered has dropped from 21% to 12%.

Moreover, 50% of paraplanners who do the "number crunching and technical calculations" don't maintain 40 CPD points. Research shows that 80% of these paraplanners don't keep track or simply do no ongoing development.

"As an industry, are we comfortable knowing that the people developing and modelling advice strategies and assisting with research aren't required to adhere to ongoing development standards," the survey said.

Last year's survey results showed that 75% of paraplanners would like to see a professional education standard mandated and 88% of paraplanners think that they should be required to maintain a level of ongoing professional development/education.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Padua Solutions head of technical advice Rudy Haddad said: "Paraplanners play a key role in the formulation and delivery of financial advice. They are instrumental in providing product research and strategy modelling options for the financial planner, not to mention producing the full financial plan and ensuring it meets the client's goals, objectives, and financial needs."

"Hence, it's vital their skills are maintained and remain relevant.

"Quality paraplanners act as a 'check and balance' during each stage of the advice process and the engagement between the financial planner and the client. They provide added value in the areas of licensee standards, regulatory compliance and technical competency.

He said legally obligating CPD for paraplanners makes sense, as it would ensure a higher overall quality of advice across the paraplanning community.

On the subject, Financial Planning Association (FPA) chief executive Sarah Abood commented: "We don't believe government intervention to set standards for paraplanners is required, or desirable. In our view, the profession is capable of, and should be, setting best practice standards for this important support role."

"The FPA has many paraplanner members and we are currently working with them, as well as the academic community and specialist providers, to define and articulate best practice standards for paraplanning."