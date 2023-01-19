Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 19 JAN 2023   12:50PM

According to the Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022, less and less paraplanners (80%) are wanting to become financial advisers.

Paraplanners don't want to move into advising because they don't want to be in client facing or sales roles, preferring "number crunching," or simply enjoy the work/life balance of paraplanning, the survey said. Last year, only 72% said the same.

Others paraplanners cited a lack of desire to obtain additional education at a late stage of their career.

"I have never had the desire to be an adviser - it just isn't for me," one respondent said.

"I prefer the technical side of financial planning and get more satisfaction from writing high quality advice documents than I do working directly with clients," said another.

As most paraplanners don't want to become advisers, it's understandable they haven't registered themselves on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register (FAR), the survey stated, meaning they aren't legally required to complete any formal training or ongoing professional development.

Since last year, the number of paraplanners registered has dropped from 21% to 12%.

Moreover, 50% of paraplanners who do the "number crunching and technical calculations" don't maintain 40 CPD points. Research shows that 80% of these paraplanners don't keep track or simply do no ongoing development.

"As an industry, are we comfortable knowing that the people developing and modelling advice strategies and assisting with research aren't required to adhere to ongoing development standards," the survey said.

Last year's survey results showed that 75% of paraplanners would like to see a professional education standard mandated and 88% of paraplanners think that they should be required to maintain a level of ongoing professional development/education.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Padua Solutions head of technical advice Rudy Haddad said: "Paraplanners play a key role in the formulation and delivery of financial advice. They are instrumental in providing product research and strategy modelling options for the financial planner, not to mention producing the full financial plan and ensuring it meets the client's goals, objectives, and financial needs."

"Hence, it's vital their skills are maintained and remain relevant.

"Quality paraplanners act as a 'check and balance' during each stage of the advice process and the engagement between the financial planner and the client. They provide added value in the areas of licensee standards, regulatory compliance and technical competency.

He said legally obligating CPD for paraplanners makes sense, as it would ensure a higher overall quality of advice across the paraplanning community.

On the subject, Financial Planning Association (FPA) chief executive Sarah Abood commented: "We don't believe government intervention to set standards for paraplanners is required, or desirable. In our view, the profession is capable of, and should be, setting best practice standards for this important support role."

"The FPA has many paraplanner members and we are currently working with them, as well as the academic community and specialist providers, to define and articulate best practice standards for paraplanning."

Read more: ParaplannerFPAParaplanner HubTanngoASICFinancial Advisers RegisterFinancial Planning AssociationFinancial StandardPadua SolutionsRudy HaddadSarah Abood
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mixed outlook for paraplanning: Study
Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court
Talaria appoints chief operating officer
AAT upholds AFSL cancellation
ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status
Australians are unprepared for retirement: Fidelity
Managed accounts growth to continue: State Street
Spaceship reduces headcount, reorganises executive team
Natixis APAC lead takes bigger role
From strength to strength: GQG Partners

Editor's Choice

Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to the Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022, less and less paraplanners (80%) are wanting to become financial advisers.

Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A Treasury spokesperson has indicated when industry can expect the release of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) final report, while also confirming the government has not scrapped super tax concessions.

Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian government has cracked down on child sex abusers hiding their assets in super to avoid paying compensation to victims.

Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver

CHLOE WALKER
While the risk of recession is high, its likely to be avoided down under, according to AMP head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.