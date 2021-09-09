Pallas Capital raises $194m

The commercial real estate investment manager says it raised $194 million in new commitments from high-net-worth and family office investors between June and August.

The firm said it has now reached $1 billion in cumulative transactions since its launch five years ago.

June alone brought $85 million in investor funds. For the three months to August, capital commitments were 56% higher than the March to May period.

"Continued lockdowns and instability in the market has created an environment where it is increasingly difficult to generate yield, and investors are seeking newer avenues to divert existing investment funds and surplus income. A fixed income asset such as real estate credit is extremely attractive because it offers investors stable and consistent returns," Pallas Capital executive director Mark Spring said.

Pallas has managed 161 property investments so far, of which 72 have been fully redeemed and repaid.

The funds have been allocated to new and existing first and second mortgage investment products across Sydney and Melbourne.

"Many of these include boutique residential projects in Melbourne's inner-city suburbs, such as Glen Iris, Toorak, Brighton, Malvern and a commercial project in Richmond with end values that range from about $20 million - $50 million," the firm said.

Pallas Capital targets non-specialised assets (usually premium, city-fringe properties) with values between $5 million and $40 million in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.