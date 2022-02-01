Oliver Wyman recruits former Westpac executive

The former chief executive of Westpac's institutional bank has moved to a consultancy firm as a senior adviser.

Lyn Cobley joins Oliver Wyman, a subsidiary of Marsh McLennan, as the firm ramps up its sustainability offering to clients and presence in the Australian market.

Cobley led the bank's institutional and international banking division for almost five years. Prior to that, she held senior roles at Commonwealth Bank in the areas of retail banking services and treasury.

Other past roles include Barclays head of financial institutions, Trading Room chief executive and Citibank vice president of securitisation.

At Oliver Wyman, Cobley said she wants to use her skills and experience in this next stage of her career to make a difference, particularly when it comes to sustainability and climate action.

"This is why I took this opportunity to work with Oliver Wyman as they play a global role in the climate agenda as seen in their recent work with Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure and many more industry initiatives," said Cobley.

Oliver Wyman Asia Pacific managing partner Jacob Hook said Cobley will enhance the firm's ability to support clients who are facing opportunities and challenges when it comes to sustainability in an advisory capacity.