Executive Appointments
Oaktree hires from Challenger
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:45PM

A senior institutional business development manager from Challenger has moved to Oaktree as the latter's managing director of marketing for Australia and New Zealand.

Brett Penprase will be based in Sydney, and focus on business development and marketing.

In his most recent role, Penprase spent about a year and a half at Challenger. He was tasked with institutional distribution of private markets funds, including Fidante's partnership with Ares.

Prior to this he was the director of institutional sales at Robeco, where he was one of its first hires in Australia; Partners Group; and Zurich where he was the head of manager research for retail distribution.

"...As the first dedicated marketing hire in Australia, we look forward to benefiting from Brett's experience and network of institutional and intermediary clients within the Australian and New Zealand markets, offering investors a range of investment solutions focused on alternative investments and inefficient markets," said Oaktree managing director and global head of marketing Tony Harrington.

Oaktree manages US$148 billion in total assets, as at 31 December 2020. It established an office in Sydney in 2016.

