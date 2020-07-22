No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.

Giving his annual address to the Anika Foundation, Lowe stressed that while the subject of the RBA using its balance sheet to create money for the federal government comes up a lot, it is not an option the bank will ever take.

Lowe said he has also been questioned as to why the RBA doesn't deposit money into the individual accounts of Australians.

"This is sometimes known as 'helicopter money' because, before we had an electronic payments system the idea was that banknotes could simply be dropped by helicopter," Lowe said.

"The reality, though, is there is no free lunch. The tab always has to be paid and it is paid out of taxes and government revenues in one form or another. I would like to explain why."

Lowe said that while the bank has considered many methods of quantitative easing, he dismissed the concept of the bank having the ability to provide any direct funding.

"The message here is that somebody always pays. It certainly is possible for the central bank to change when and how the spending is paid for, but it is not possible to put aside the government's budget constraint permanently," Lowe said.

"Where countries have, in the past, sought to put aside this constraint the result has been high inflation."

Lowe noted that a number of high profile economists, including former Bank of Israel governor Stanley Fischer, have said central bank financing of government spending may be appropriate in some circumstances.

Lowe said those circumstances include when conventional monetary policy has been exhausted, the central bank is falling short of its goals and, crucially, when public debt is high and the government cannot borrow in financial markets on reasonable terms.

"They argue that under these particular circumstances, central bank financing may be welfare enhancing, provided that there are strong safeguards to avoid the inflation problem," Lowe said.

"The main safeguard proposed is that the amount of monetary financing and the conditions under which it is provided, are determined solely by the independent central bank, not by the government. It is envisaged that the central bank provides finance up until the point that its goals for inflation and perhaps unemployment are met."

Lowe said that while the idea has attracted a lot of attention, many have pointed out significant challenges in maintaining those safeguards, and Australia is not in the circumstances where it might be seen as acceptable.

"I want to make it very clear that monetary financing of fiscal policy is not an option under consideration in Australia, nor does it need to be," Lowe said.

"The Australian government is able to finance itself in the bond market, and it can do so on very favourable terms. There is strong demand for government debt and the Australian government can borrow for five years at just 0.4% and for 10 years at just 0.9%. These are the lowest borrowing costs since Federation."

While Lowe stressed monetary financing is not an option in Australia, he said the RBA continues to review overseas experience with other monetary options.

"We had another discussion on this at our meeting two weeks ago," Lowe said.

"Central banks around the world have all moved in the same general direction, but they have configured their monetary support packages differently."

He said that while the bank decided to stick to its own plan, it also reviewed some alternative monetary policy options, one of which was negative interest rates.

"There has been no change to the board's view that negative interest rates in Australia are extraordinarily unlikely. Our reading of the international evidence is that the main potential benefit from negative rates is downward pressure on the exchange rate," he said.

"But negative interest rates come with costs too. They can cause stresses in the financial system that are unhelpful for the supply of credit. They can also encourage people to save more, rather than spend more, so they can be counter-productive from that perspective too. So this is not a direction we need to head in."

