NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   12:28PM

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.

Giving his annual address to the Anika Foundation, Lowe stressed that while the subject of the RBA using its balance sheet to create money for the federal government comes up a lot, it is not an option the bank will ever take.

Lowe said he has also been questioned as to why the RBA doesn't deposit money into the individual accounts of Australians.

"This is sometimes known as 'helicopter money' because, before we had an electronic payments system the idea was that banknotes could simply be dropped by helicopter," Lowe said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"The reality, though, is there is no free lunch. The tab always has to be paid and it is paid out of taxes and government revenues in one form or another. I would like to explain why."

Lowe said that while the bank has considered many methods of quantitative easing, he dismissed the concept of the bank having the ability to provide any direct funding.

"The message here is that somebody always pays. It certainly is possible for the central bank to change when and how the spending is paid for, but it is not possible to put aside the government's budget constraint permanently," Lowe said.

"Where countries have, in the past, sought to put aside this constraint the result has been high inflation."

Lowe noted that a number of high profile economists, including former Bank of Israel governor Stanley Fischer, have said central bank financing of government spending may be appropriate in some circumstances.

Lowe said those circumstances include when conventional monetary policy has been exhausted, the central bank is falling short of its goals and, crucially, when public debt is high and the government cannot borrow in financial markets on reasonable terms.

"They argue that under these particular circumstances, central bank financing may be welfare enhancing, provided that there are strong safeguards to avoid the inflation problem," Lowe said.

"The main safeguard proposed is that the amount of monetary financing and the conditions under which it is provided, are determined solely by the independent central bank, not by the government. It is envisaged that the central bank provides finance up until the point that its goals for inflation and perhaps unemployment are met."

Lowe said that while the idea has attracted a lot of attention, many have pointed out significant challenges in maintaining those safeguards, and Australia is not in the circumstances where it might be seen as acceptable.

"I want to make it very clear that monetary financing of fiscal policy is not an option under consideration in Australia, nor does it need to be," Lowe said.

"The Australian government is able to finance itself in the bond market, and it can do so on very favourable terms. There is strong demand for government debt and the Australian government can borrow for five years at just 0.4% and for 10 years at just 0.9%. These are the lowest borrowing costs since Federation."

While Lowe stressed monetary financing is not an option in Australia, he said the RBA continues to review overseas experience with other monetary options.

"We had another discussion on this at our meeting two weeks ago," Lowe said.

"Central banks around the world have all moved in the same general direction, but they have configured their monetary support packages differently."

He said that while the bank decided to stick to its own plan, it also reviewed some alternative monetary policy options, one of which was negative interest rates.

"There has been no change to the board's view that negative interest rates in Australia are extraordinarily unlikely. Our reading of the international evidence is that the main potential benefit from negative rates is downward pressure on the exchange rate," he said.

"But negative interest rates come with costs too. They can cause stresses in the financial system that are unhelpful for the supply of credit. They can also encourage people to save more, rather than spend more, so they can be counter-productive from that perspective too. So this is not a direction we need to head in."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Philip LoweReserve Bank of AustraliaAnika FoundationBank of IsraelStanley Fischer
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
RBA prepares to scale up bond buying
Chief economist update: We're all Victorians now
Super fund names head of portfolio design
Chief economist update: Australian recession - the next generation
Economic outlook not as bad as predicted: RBA
Red tape to slow recovery: Lowe
Banks urged to step up
Chief economist update: The outlook for Australia, according to COVID-19
Chief economist update: No cheers as RBA hits inflation target
Chief economist update: Thank goodness for Sorbent
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something m1fmxCxH