New Martin Gilbert vehicle strikes first deal

AssetCo, the new investment vehicle for the former co-chief executive of Aberdeen Standard, has made its first acquisition under its new business strategy.

Martin Gilbert bought into AssetCo in January this year and joined as chair, alongside fellow Aberdeen Standard veteran Peter McKellar who serves as chief executive.

"We believe that the next few years will see significant investment opportunities in the financial services sector as some of the pressures that the industry faces from regulation, fee pressure, technology and changing client preferences force further, and arguably a faster pace of change. We believe that AssetCo can be a platform to make strategic investments across the sector and to bring active management to such opportunities," Gilbert said at the time.

Consequently, in March AssetCo announced a change in strategy. Having previously been a provider of outsourced firefighting services, AssetCo confirmed it would now focus on asset and wealth management activities.

In its first major step since, AssetCo has acquired Edinburgh-based Saracen Fund Managers.

Saracen currently operates the TB Saracen UK Alpha Fund, TB Saracen Global Income and Growth Fund and TB Saracen UK Income Fund. In total the fund have £119 million in assets under management.

The fund manager is home to five investment staff, who will all stay on under the new ownership. There will also be no changes to the way the funds are run.

Announcing the move, Saracen said: "It has become increasingly difficult for smaller boutiques to gain traction with larger managers. With the backing of AssetCo, Saracen will be able to increase research capacity, distribution capabilities and fund offerings. This deal promotes continuity of all staff and no change to our philosophy and process for our funds."

"This is a fantastic opportunity and we look forward to working with AssetCo in the years ahead."

Both Gilbert and McKellar will now join the board of Saracen.

The acquisition will test AssetCo's new strategy, having decided to abandon the emergency services business after the loss of its key contract in Abu Dhabi in 2018 and not winning any subsequent contracts.

"Saracen is a small fund management firm with great potential. Its business model, people and product offering are its key assets and are an ideal fit for AssetCo," McKellar said.

"I'm looking forward to working with Graham and the team. Our focus will be on building on Saracen's strong foundations, particularly the experience and expertise of its management team and their investment approach. We aim to grow the business through marketing its existing funds and over time broadening its product range to continue to meet the needs of customers."

AssetCo also has a 5.85% share in River & Mercantile Group, which it acquired in February.