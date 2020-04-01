NEWS
New firm joins Count Financial network
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   12:04PM

Count Financial has become the licensee of an accounting-led financial advice firm in Queensland.

Affinitas Financial Planning has joined Count Financial as its newest corporate authorised representative.

Affinitas Financial Planning managing director Brad Peters  said Affinitas had been looking for the appropriate partner by "speed dating, then short-listing" the offerings of about 14 different licensees.

Affinitas Financial Planning is part of the wider Affinitas group, a Queensland-based business that provides individual and small business clients covering accounting, tax, finance, investment and personal insurance advice.

The accounting practice services about 1400 clients, of which about 400 are investment and/or insurance clients.

"No one moves licensees for fun - but post Hayne Royal Commission, this was very much a decision about the future of our business and the broader financial planning industry," Peters said.

"Count's size, compliance focus and overall support offering, plus the strength of being backed by the CountPlus listed entity, were all definitely factors in our final choice of licensee."

He added that Count being under the ownership of CountPlus made it even more attractive, as CountPlus has a history of accounting-led advice.

Peters is a 30% senior partner in the Affinitas Accounting Practice and 100% owner of Affinitas Financial Planning.

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said this announcement is a sign that Count's plan to grow its network of firms is well and truly in effect.

"Count Financial has transformed as a business, and while we're proud of what we've achieved in the past six months, we have a busy agenda of new initiatives to continue to roll out," Kennedy said.

"We not only enable our advisers to focus on providing more valuable services to clients, but we are a quality licensee and partner for firms in these times of unprecedented change.

Read more: Count FinancialAffinitas Financial PlanningCountPlusAffinitas Accounting PracticeAndrew KennedyBrad PetersHayne Royal Commission
