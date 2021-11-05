New Bitcoin fund promises tax efficiency

A new fund offering investors tax-efficient access to Bitcoin is preparing to launch in Australia under the trans-Tasman regulatory regime.

The Vault International Bitcoin Fund launched in New Zealand in September and is the first regulated investment vehicle in its home country providing full exposure to the burgeoning digital asset class.

Vault co-founder Vinnie Gardiner said the firm is in talks with Australian investors and platforms.

"We can see there's a lot of pent-up demand for bitcoin and other digital assets from a wide variety of investors on both sides of the Tasman, but many are naturally concerned about the regulatory and security risks involved in dealing with exchanges," Gardiner said.

"Vault solves both those problems by investing in well-established North American-based bitcoin funds via a retail vehicle regulated under NZ financial markets legislation that can also extend to the Australian regulatory environment."

He added that Vault intends to offer the fund in Australia under the Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition (TTMR) - a regime established in 2008 to create a single market for financial products across Australia and New Zealand.

Gardiner said the Vault fund could be a tax-efficient option for Australians given the New Zealand domiciled unit trust structure - known as a portfolio investment entity (PIE) - is zero-rated for offshore-based investors.

"Vault does not have to deduct any NZ-based tax for foreign investors, meaning Australian clients can manage their obligations as if it were a domestic fund," he explained.

As Vault doesn't pay distributions, investors can realise gains when selling down holdings in the fund.

The fund currently has NZ$5 million in funds under management.