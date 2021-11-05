NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

New Bitcoin fund promises tax efficiency

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 5 NOV 2021   12:29PM

A new fund offering investors tax-efficient access to Bitcoin is preparing to launch in Australia under the trans-Tasman regulatory regime.

The Vault International Bitcoin Fund launched in New Zealand in September and is the first regulated investment vehicle in its home country providing full exposure to the burgeoning digital asset class.

Vault co-founder Vinnie Gardiner said the firm is in talks with Australian investors and platforms.

"We can see there's a lot of pent-up demand for bitcoin and other digital assets from a wide variety of investors on both sides of the Tasman, but many are naturally concerned about the regulatory and security risks involved in dealing with exchanges," Gardiner said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"Vault solves both those problems by investing in well-established North American-based bitcoin funds via a retail vehicle regulated under NZ financial markets legislation that can also extend to the Australian regulatory environment."

He added that Vault intends to offer the fund in Australia under the Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition (TTMR) - a regime established in 2008 to create a single market for financial products across Australia and New Zealand.

Gardiner said the Vault fund could be a tax-efficient option for Australians given the New Zealand domiciled unit trust structure - known as a portfolio investment entity (PIE) - is zero-rated for offshore-based investors.

"Vault does not have to deduct any NZ-based tax for foreign investors, meaning Australian clients can manage their obligations as if it were a domestic fund," he explained.

As Vault doesn't pay distributions, investors can realise gains when selling down holdings in the fund.

The fund currently has NZ$5 million in funds under management.

Read more: Vault International Bitcoin FundVinnie Gardiner
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Crypto ETF breaks trading record

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
BetaShares' Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) broke a trading value record on its first day of listing.

Carlyle Group bids for Link

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:10PM
Carlyle Asia Partners has made a takeover offer for 100% of Link Group, valuing it at $5.38 per share - a significant premium.

PM Capital forges ahead with LIC merger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:05PM
PM Capital is urging shareholders to allow its PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (PGF) to take over the PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (PAF).

abrdn outlines climate change action plan

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The group has developed a strategy to halve the carbon intensity of the assets it manages by 2030 and to reach net zero in its own operations by 2040.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.