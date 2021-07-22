Netwealth launches mobile app

The platform launched a client portal app for financial adviser clients in a bid to improve client engagement.

The app allows clients to view overall portfolio performance and asset allocation across their entire portfolio.

Aside from simple charts outlining performance, clients can also use advanced sort and filter functionality to analyse portfolio and asset information and keep track of Netwealth Super and Wealth Accelerator accounts.

In addition, there is the functionality to view the details of historical transactions and monitor individual asset performance, including daily price information and historical unit prices

"At Netwealth, based on overseas trends, our research and what customers are telling us we believe client portals represent the next frontier, and a very real path for advice firms to reinvent their client experience to rival many new and disruptive digital wealth businesses," Netwealth joint managing director Matt Heine said.

The app came after the 2021 Netwealth AdviceTech Report which found two in five advisers that use client portals benefited from improved client engagement and client satisfaction.

"For this reason, we have spent considerable time and resources reimagining our client portal experience as a mobile app, and this week we are thrilled to release this next-gen mobile-first client portal for advisers and their clients," Heine said.

"Our new mobile app provides our clients with an elegant, intuitive and professional experience, where the design combines the best of "Silicon Valley" to appeal to both younger clients or more sophisticated clients."

Advisers can also download the app to access to all client accounts and quickly respond to client queries.

For advisers, they can review client account balances for each client, access pending and historical account transactions in detail, search and find client accounts and contact Netwealth directly.

"It can provide an always available and omni-present reminder of the adviser, evolving and supporting the relationship from a physical one to a digital one," Heine said.