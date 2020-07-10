Netwealth booms amid pandemic

Specialist wealth management platform Netwealth has seen its share price soar, after it reported a 35% increase in funds under administration for the financial year.

Shares in Netwealth lifted nearly 16% during trade on Thursday to hit new all-time highs.

It comes despite negative market movement wiping $900 million from the platform.

FUA as of June 30 lifted 35% to $31.5 billion, an increase of $8.2 billion for the financial year. Netwealth saw record net inflows of $9.1 billion during the period, regardless of the $900 million loss.

For the quarter, FUA increased by 13% or $3.6 billion, with net inflows of $1.5 billion alongside a positive market movement of $2.1 billion.

Netwealth had $7.3 billion in funds under management at 30 June, with FUM net inflows for the quarter of $500 million, including inflows of $400 million into managed accounts. As of June 30, the platform had a balance of $5.8 billion held in managed accounts.

This was an increase of $3 billion or 110% for the FY20, including a record year for managed account net inflows of $3.3 billion and negative market movement for the year of $300 million.

Cash transactional account balances, often of much debate in the industry, reduced to under 10% of FUA during the financial year. However, fee paying FUA increased to 63.1%, as clients transitioned to Netwealth's new pricing structure with a $2.5 million account balance administration fee cap.

Member accounts also increased for the quarter, lifting 4.2% or by 3261 accounts to 81,804.

"As previously reported, during March, the FUA net inflows slowed markedly due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 across the industry," Netwealth said.

"Pleasingly, during the June quarter Netwealth experienced a gradual improvement in net inflow momentum, with June monthly net inflows returning to the same levels as prior year."

The net inflows were well diversified, it said, with the largest adviser group transition accounting for less than 12% of the quarterly flows.

During the quarter, Netwealth also added an external responsible entity option to its managed account offering, which it says, "further supports differentiated value propositions in the market and the evolving needs of wealth professionals".

The record results come after Netwealth recorded the largest quarterly update for FUA in March, with net inflows of $3.2 billion; more than double that of its nearest competitor.

For the 12 months to March 31, Netwealth recorded the highest net fund flows for the eighth consecutive quarter, raking in $9.1 billion. This was followed by HUB24 ($4.8 billion), Macquarie ($2.7 billion) and OneVue ($1.2 billion).

During this same period, competitors Colonial First State, IOOF (OnePath), BT, MLC and AMP saw outflows of approximately $1.1 billion, $1.9 billion, $2.8 billion, $4 billion and $5 billion respectively.

BT is still the biggest platform provider by FUA, with 18.2% market share. This is followed by other wealth giants AMP (16.8%), CFS (15.2%), and MLC (13.5%).

Netwealth is the seventh largest platform provider in the market, with 3.6% market share.