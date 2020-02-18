Natixis hires insto sales director, opens Melbourne office

The global multi-asset fund manager has appointed a new director of institutional sales. At the same time, it has established its second Australian office.

Natixis Investment Managers has appointment former Stone Harbor relationship manager, Danny King, as director of institutional sales.

King will oversee the firm's key institutional clients in both Australia and New Zealand, and will be responsible for helping them access investment strategies from Natixis' diverse global network of affiliate investment managers.

The fund manager has also opened its second Australian office, with Natixis Investment Managers Australian chief executive, Damon Hambly, saying its new Melbourne digs will help grow the business down under.

"Our new Melbourne office is the next step to growing our business in the Australian market," he said.

"Natixis and its affiliates have been a trusted steward of investor capital for over 20 years in Australia and it is time for a permanent presence in Australia's fastest growing city and key hub for the country's superannuation industry."

King will lead the new office, with Hambly saying he is the perfect person for the role.

"Danny is the ideal person to lead our efforts to give investors in Melbourne - and beyond - access to global investment strategies through our network of affiliate investment managers who provide high-conviction, high-active share strategies," he said.

King said Natixis will bring value to Melbourne's mushrooming market.

"Melbourne is not just home to many of Australia's most important financial institutions - it will soon have a bigger population than Sydney," he said.

"Natixis' impressive global affiliate network and highly active strategies will bring a lot of value to the market."

King will report to Natixis managing director and head of distribution, Louise Watson, and will also work closely with Chris Spinos, the firm's Sydney-based director of institutional sales.

Watson said King's valuable network made him a great fit for Natixis.

"Danny brings a broad network of investors and strong expertise in alternatives and private markets," she said.

"His market leading reputation for investment tailoring and intellectual rigour will be an excellent fit for our business."

Prior to the role with Natixis, King spent more than six years with Stone Harbor Investment Partners. He has also worked as an investment consultant at global asset consultancy firm Willis Towers Watson and institutional investment advisory Sovereign Investment Research.