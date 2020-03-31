NEWS
Executive Appointments
Multi-boutique insto head steps down
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAR 2020   12:32PM

The head of institutional and strategic relationships at a $12.8 billion multi-boutique has stepped down from the role.

Maple-Brown Abbott has confirmed the departure of Christine Cameron.

Cameron joined the firm in 2013 in the role from Russell Investments and has over 30 years of experience in financial services.

"She remains on the firm's asset allocation committee as an independent member, and also intends to focus on undertaking additional board and committee seats," the firm said in a statement to Industry Moves.

Last week, Maple-Brown Abbott hired an institutional sales director from Pinnacle Investment Management in the newly-created role of head of global distribution.

Duncan Hodnett was put in charge of Maple-Brown Abbott's business development, client services, marketing and product strategy for institutional, wholesale and retail markets in Australia and overseas.

He reports to chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani, who joined late last year from Janus Henderson where she was the chief operating officer for Pan Asia.

At Pinnacle, Hodnett was one of the four institutional directors reporting to executive director Andrew Chambers, who leads distribution across institutional channels of the business's 15 odd boutique partners.

Maple-Brown Abbott started as an equities boutique but has expanded to a multi-boutique model with 60 staff and $12.8 billion in assets under management as at February end.

