MSC Trustees names Singapore chief

MSC Trustees has named a chief executive for its recently launched Singapore operations.

Lian Sar Lim has taken on the role, bringing about 23 years' experience with him.

His previous roles include 11 years with sovereign wealth fund GIC in a range of roles, including developing its global equities platform, running its New York desk, and overseeing business relationships.

He has also worked with Straits Lion Asset Management as head of business development, managing product development, sales and distribution.

"We welcome Lian Sar as our new local chief executive in Singapore and we're delighted our clients will benefit from his significant funds management experience," MSC Trustees said.

An operations manager has also joined the Singapore team.

Matthew Tan adds over 25 years' experience in the wealth management industry, having worked with the likes of Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Manulife Financial Advisers.

"An experienced financial services adviser, Matthew Tan brings a detailed focus on operating components as well as a client facing business development and management," MSC said.