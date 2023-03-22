Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MSC Trustees names Singapore chief

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   12:47PM

MSC Trustees has named a chief executive for its recently launched Singapore operations.

Lian Sar Lim has taken on the role, bringing about 23 years' experience with him.

His previous roles include 11 years with sovereign wealth fund GIC in a range of roles, including developing its global equities platform, running its New York desk, and overseeing business relationships.

He has also worked with Straits Lion Asset Management as head of business development, managing product development, sales and distribution.

"We welcome Lian Sar as our new local chief executive in Singapore and we're delighted our clients will benefit from his significant funds management experience," MSC Trustees said.

An operations manager has also joined the Singapore team.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Matthew Tan adds over 25 years' experience in the wealth management industry, having worked with the likes of Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Manulife Financial Advisers.

"An experienced financial services adviser, Matthew Tan brings a detailed focus on operating components as well as a client facing business development and management," MSC said.

Read more: SingaporeMSC TrusteesMatthew TanLian Sar LimCitibankManulife Financial AdvisersNew YorkStandard Chartered BankStraits Lion Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers
Managed accounts growth to continue: State Street
WTW combines Australasia, Asia operations
ART, Macquarie, PGGM partner on portfolio acquisition
Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia
T. Rowe Price appoints head of APAC distribution
Australia among top 10 financially inclusive markets: Research
MSC Trustees receives CCIV authorisation
Singapore to be millionaire capital by 2030: Report
MSC Trustees adds to board

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees names Singapore chief

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MSC Trustees has named a chief executive for its recently launched Singapore operations.

Alternatives investors await more corrections: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Hedge fund and venture capital investors are bracing for a tough 12 months ahead, anticipating asset valuations will continue a downward trend, new research finds.

Menopause: The silent economic crisis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For most, women's reproductive concerns remain taboo in the workplace. However, with menopause estimated to be robbing women of at least $17 billion in retirement, calls for mandated menopause leave are growing.

Could a four-day workweek save the day?

CHLOE WALKER
The four-day workweek wave has hit Australian shores and its many advocates believe it can play a major role in closing the gender pay gap in retirement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.