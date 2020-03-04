Morningstar boosts financial planning capabilities

Morningstar will acquire a Canadian financial planning and risk-profiling software firm, in a bid to expand its advice capabilities world-wide.

Morningstar has acquired PlanPlus Global, whose FinaMetrica Profiler risk software is currently available in the US, Canada, UK and Australia.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, however, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

It comes off the back of the research firm's acquisition of Australian cloud-based adviser software firm, AdviserLogic, in November last year.

Morningstar Canada chief executive and president, Scott Mackenzie, said PlanPlus Global's risk profiling capabilities will only become more vital as the advice industry evolves.

"With a 30-year track record, PlanPlus Global's streng­ths in risk profiling and financial planning have been proven to stand the test of time," he said.

"These capabilities will only become more important as planning grows more central to the value advisors deliver to clients and as the industry puts more focus on ensuring investment plans are best suited for each client's unique goals and circumstances.

"This is an investment for growth in the financial-planning arena, and we look forward to the rich expertise and long-standing relationships PlanPlus Global employees will bring to the Morningstar family."

Morningstar will continue to offer the firm's FinaMetrica Profiler as a stand-alone tool in the global markets that it is offered today.

"[Morningstar] also sees opportunity to integrate this capability into its existing solutions, such as Morningstar Advisor Workstation for advisors in Canada and the US or through Morningstar Enterprise Components connections to third-party planning tools," the research house said.

Using an academically-validated psychometric risk tolerance assessment, FinaMetrica Profiler, has been used by more than 10,000 advisers in 35 countries since 1998, giving advisers confidence in delivering advice to their clients.

Morningstar plans to also add the firm's ProPlanner financial planning solution to its offerings in Canada.

This solution helps advisers to align the personal circumstances and objectives of each client with the realities of financial markets, so that advisers can offer more comprehensive advice.

AdviserLogic will remain Morningstar's core financial planning offering in Australia.

PlanPlus Global founder and chief executive, Shawn Brayman, said the acquisition comes off a 10-year relationship with the global research house.

"We have been working with Morningstar for more than a decade to provide investment product data to our users around the world," he said.

"So we've seen firsthand how Morningstar's mission to empower investor success aligns with our commitment to put clients' interests first, and we share a belief in evidence- and research-based solutions."

He argued Morningstar was the perfect partner to help leverage PlanPlus Global's capabilities.

"Morningstar has shown a vision and commitment to enable basic goal planning all the way through to advanced planning for high-net-worth-focused advisors," Brayman said.

"When it comes to finding a large, strategic fintech partner that can help us scale our solutions in the marketplace and enhance the value to our users globally, Morningstar is the perfect fit."

The firm's 40 employees, as well as its leadership team, are expected to join Morningstar in Canada.