Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

More DASS complainants flock to AFCA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 FEB 2023   12:25PM

The number of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services complainants continues to grow as more former clients have come forward to the financial complaints body for potential compensation.

The number of complainants has grown by about 100 to 1700 as of 1 February 2023, according to AFCA's latest figures.

Last August, corporate watchdog ASIC urged former DASS clients who potentially suffered bad advice to lodge a formal complaint with AFCA, which subsequently registered some 1600 complainants in November.

ASIC warned that complainants will experience delays and that there was no guarantee of a payout as Dixon Advisory is currently under voluntary administration and that a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort is still not established.

Nevertheless, ASIC said that "lodging a complaint with AFCA is a necessary step for clients to preserve their possible eligibility under a potential future CSLR".

The Federal Court recently ordered Dixon Advisory to pay $7.2 million for failing to act in the best interest of eight clients on 53 occasions with respect to their investment in the ASX-listed US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) and related products between 2015 and 2019.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Six representatives did not conduct a reasonable investigation of the clients' circumstances before providing the advice, according to ASIC, adding that in some cases, the poor advice resulted in the clients' SMSFs being insufficiently diversified and exposed to risk of capital loss.

"Advice that fails to reflect client circumstances − or advice models that lead to one-size-fits-all outcomes - are less likely to meet best interest duty obligations and can expose clients to a risk of capital loss," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said at the time.

The court imposed a total of $10.38 million in penalties on Dixon Advisory. However, Dixon Advisory, which is a subsidiary of ASX-listed firm E&P Financial Group, received a 30% discount for cooperating with the investigations and was ultimately ordered to pay $7.26 million.

Read more: Dixon AdvisoryASICAFCADASSE&P Financial GroupSarah CourtUS Masters Residential Property Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser sentenced over accessing client accounts
Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court
AAT upholds AFSL cancellation
ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status
ASIC takes action against more greenwashing
Federal Court finds against finfluencer
Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP
APRA outlines 2023 super priorities
FPA, SMSFA launch specialist pathway
ASIC bans Gold Coast businessman

Editor's Choice

Maple-Brown Abbott veteran leaves after 27 years

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:36PM
After almost three decades at the investment firm, head of Asia Pacific equities Geoff Bazzan has announced his retirement.

AZ NGA buys stake in Melbourne advice firm

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has expanded its Victorian footprint, partnering with accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys.

More DASS complainants flock to AFCA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The number of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services complainants continues to grow as more former clients have come forward to the financial complaints body for potential compensation.

Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:59AM
Mercer has called for a fairer superannuation tax system, particularly for lower-income earners and women in its pre-budget submission.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.