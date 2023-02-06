More DASS complainants flock to AFCA

The number of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services complainants continues to grow as more former clients have come forward to the financial complaints body for potential compensation.

The number of complainants has grown by about 100 to 1700 as of 1 February 2023, according to AFCA's latest figures.

Last August, corporate watchdog ASIC urged former DASS clients who potentially suffered bad advice to lodge a formal complaint with AFCA, which subsequently registered some 1600 complainants in November.

ASIC warned that complainants will experience delays and that there was no guarantee of a payout as Dixon Advisory is currently under voluntary administration and that a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort is still not established.

Nevertheless, ASIC said that "lodging a complaint with AFCA is a necessary step for clients to preserve their possible eligibility under a potential future CSLR".

The Federal Court recently ordered Dixon Advisory to pay $7.2 million for failing to act in the best interest of eight clients on 53 occasions with respect to their investment in the ASX-listed US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) and related products between 2015 and 2019.

Six representatives did not conduct a reasonable investigation of the clients' circumstances before providing the advice, according to ASIC, adding that in some cases, the poor advice resulted in the clients' SMSFs being insufficiently diversified and exposed to risk of capital loss.

"Advice that fails to reflect client circumstances − or advice models that lead to one-size-fits-all outcomes - are less likely to meet best interest duty obligations and can expose clients to a risk of capital loss," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said at the time.

The court imposed a total of $10.38 million in penalties on Dixon Advisory. However, Dixon Advisory, which is a subsidiary of ASX-listed firm E&P Financial Group, received a 30% discount for cooperating with the investigations and was ultimately ordered to pay $7.26 million.