Moore Wealth joins Count Financial

Count Financial has announced Moore Wealth Advisers as the latest firm to join its national advice community.

Moore Wealth Advisers is a bespoke wealth advisory that was established in 2018 and previously licensed through RI Advice. Along with changing licensees, they also negotiated with owner of Count Financial Member firm Next Generation Financial Strategies, to merge businesses under the Moore Wealth Advisers banner.

Speaking about its reasons for joining Count Financial, Moore Wealth Advisers director and financial adviser Trent Mills said the decision was largely based on choosing a licensee that offered practical support solutions.

Mills said: "Count Financial is renowned for having a commercial approach to business and focusing on solutions that let member firms spend more time with their clients."

"Our client needs are our highest priority, so we chose a licensee partner that simplifies the advice process and allows us to operate with greater efficiency."

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy welcomed the appointment and said that Moore Wealth Advisers is a natural fit for its adviser community.

Kennedy commented: "Trent and the team are holistic advisers with a reputation for helping clients throughout all stages of their financial lifecycle."

"Their dedication has been recognised in the industry with a number of award wins, so their high-performance culture and client-first mentality align perfectly with our values."

So far in 2022, Count Financial has appointed 57 new advisers, as the CountPlus-owned licensee continues its focus on strategic growth.