Investment

Monochrome obtains crypto asset AFSL

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 16 AUG 2022   12:06PM

Monochrome Asset Management has joined a select few Australian asset managers receiving authorisation under an AFSL to offer retail investors fully regulated and direct insured exposure to crypto assets.

Monochrome's responsible entity partner, Vasco Trustees has received ASIC approval to operate spot-based crypto asset ETFs headlined by the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (ticker code: IBTC).

According to the asset manager, to date, no crypto asset ETFs operate under an AFSL with a crypto asset authorisation. ASIC's decision to provide this AFSL authorisation opens new regulated investment opportunities for direct retail investors and via licensed financial advisers.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, a survey of 1000 Australians by crypto platform Luno revealed that more Australians owned crypto (15%) than gold or bonds (6%).

Evidently, Australians are relatively optimistic about major crypto's prospects, though likewise, a survey from Bitwise and ETF Trends found the number advisers allocating a portion of clients' portfolios to crypto assets has grown sharply.

Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew commented: "The regulator's approval of this license variation represents a major step forward for both the advice industry and retail investors, allowing advisers to meet the market demands of their clients when it comes to the nascent crypto-asset class."

"Providing these regulated and more secure rails means investors have a much higher degree of regulation when seeking this type of exposure, with both industry and investors emerging as winners."

