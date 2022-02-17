Mixed results for Netwealth

Netwealth reported a mixed half year result with increased profits, a higher dividend but also higher expenses.

The platform reported total revenue of $84.7 million, which was up 17.1% on the previous corresponding period.

Netwealth said it had "strategically stepped up" investments in its technology and operations teams to maintain its "scalability and service levels" as the company grows rapidly.

This increased spend resulted in a 32% rise in employee benefit spend, mostly resulting from Netwealth adding more than 80 staff members.

Funds under administration (FUA) grew by 46% to $56.7 billion

The platform also enjoyed record inflows of $7.6 billion, a 71% increase.

Netwealth boosted its interim fully franked dividend to 10 cents per share, up 10% on the previous corresponding period.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to these market segments, Netwealth will be launching a major upgrade to the Netwealth wealth accelerator service and adding a new non-custodial administration and reporting solution during Q4 2022," Netwealth said of the developments it has in store this year.

"In FY2022, we have strategically stepped up our investment in our technology and operations teams to ensure that we continue to innovate and maintain our scalability and service levels as we grow rapidly.

"This investment will enable us to maximise the opportunity and our success in growing our clients, market share and profitability."