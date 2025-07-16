Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

To uncover the impact of missing personal information on retirement income strategies, Vanguard's Delivering Improved Retirement Outcomes at Scale report was able to quantify how more personal and household data that goes into a retirement income strategy can result in better outcomes.

The study used three approaches to retirement income strategies to explore the quality of retirement outcomes given prevailing behaviour and current policy arrangements: minimum withdrawals, superannuation fund guidance and the incorporation of an individual's full information.

As the complexity in financial situations increased, the modelling found that incorporating the full information of a member upped projected annual retirement incomes by 3% to 51% compared to the minimum withdrawal strategy.

Meanwhile, superannuation funds' limited advice guidance or "best-efforts strategy" increased projected annual retirement incomes by 3% to 34%, compared to the minimum withdrawal strategy.

"The study findings have implications for retirement advice. While individuals have access to the full scope of their personal information, they may lack the financial acumen to optimise their retirement income according to their financial circumstances," Vanguard said.

"Professional advisers, however, could significantly increase expected retirement outcomes using a greater extent of additional personal information, given their retirement planning expertise."

Superannuation funds can play a key role for members who cannot or do not want to engage a financial adviser, the study suggests, but they are limited in their ability to access and use personal information at scale.

While super funds' best efforts can improve retirement outcomes relative to rule of thumb approaches, they cannot maximise potential financial value for retirees with complex financial circumstances compared to full information approaches.

"The findings demonstrate the potential value that greater personalisation can bring to retirement spending planning. They also support a shift towards incorporating a more personalised approach to superannuation fund guidance delivered at scale to facilitate a broad uplift in retirement outcomes," Vanguard found.