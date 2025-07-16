Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUL 2025   12:45PM

Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

To uncover the impact of missing personal information on retirement income strategies, Vanguard's Delivering Improved Retirement Outcomes at Scale report was able to quantify how more personal and household data that goes into a retirement income strategy can result in better outcomes.

The study used three approaches to retirement income strategies to explore the quality of retirement outcomes given prevailing behaviour and current policy arrangements: minimum withdrawals, superannuation fund guidance and the incorporation of an individual's full information.

As the complexity in financial situations increased, the modelling found that incorporating the full information of a member upped projected annual retirement incomes by 3% to 51% compared to the minimum withdrawal strategy.

Meanwhile, superannuation funds' limited advice guidance or "best-efforts strategy" increased projected annual retirement incomes by 3% to 34%, compared to the minimum withdrawal strategy.

"The study findings have implications for retirement advice. While individuals have access to the full scope of their personal information, they may lack the financial acumen to optimise their retirement income according to their financial circumstances," Vanguard said.

"Professional advisers, however, could significantly increase expected retirement outcomes using a greater extent of additional personal information, given their retirement planning expertise."

Superannuation funds can play a key role for members who cannot or do not want to engage a financial adviser, the study suggests, but they are limited in their ability to access and use personal information at scale.

While super funds' best efforts can improve retirement outcomes relative to rule of thumb approaches, they cannot maximise potential financial value for retirees with complex financial circumstances compared to full information approaches.

"The findings demonstrate the potential value that greater personalisation can bring to retirement spending planning. They also support a shift towards incorporating a more personalised approach to superannuation fund guidance delivered at scale to facilitate a broad uplift in retirement outcomes," Vanguard found.

Read more: Vanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BlackRock sets new AUM record
ETF market breaks through $280bn
En garde: New fund eyes Vanguard, Betashares' turf
Boutiques wield independence, specialisation over larger managers: Research
Financial Standard names Investment Manager of the Year
State Street's plan for power, product, partnerships
La Trobe debuts first ASX-listed investment product
Most investment managers see outflows - but who captured the most?
ETF industry growth streak continues, shatters net inflow records
Vanguard ETFs claim first, second, and third place for inflows

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media