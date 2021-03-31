NEWS
Executive Appointments
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   11:54AM

Mercer has made appointments for two newly created roles in its Pacific region leadership team.

Helen Murdoch joins Mercer as sales and commercial acceleration leader and Saranne Brodrick joins as chief strategy officer.

Mercer's chief executive for Australia David Bryant said the newly created roles were critical capabilities for the strategic direction of the business.

"As the opportunities in the market change, so must we. Increasingly, our clients are coming to us with complex needs, and we have the ability to add greater value by bringing the diverse capabilities and solutions across our business together," Bryant said.

"In these newly created roles, Helen and Saranne will oversee and drive our capabilities in sales, commercial acceleration, and strategy, so that we can better deliver a holistic offering to our clients and drive growth for the business, and for the benefit of our clients."

Murdoch will start in her new position from June, she joins from MLC where she was general manager, corporate super for MLC Masterkey and Plum.

She's returning to Mercer, having worked there for six years including in a role leading Mercer's multi-manager funds.

Brodrick joins from Deloitte, commencing her role at Mercer in April. She has previously held senior roles at ANZ, EY and Citi.

Yesterday Mercer made three appointments to the boards of its investments and superannuation businesses, including the former head of investments at MLC Asset Management and a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

