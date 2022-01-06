Media Super apologises for major calculator error

Members of Media Super have received an apology from the fund after it was discovered the information underpinning its benefit projection tool hadn't been updated since 2015.

Media Super's Retirement Income Simulator was made available on its public website in mid-2014 and its information later used in 2018 to provide estimated retirement balances to members on their private site. A generic calculator, the tool estimates projected super balances and how long a balance may last based on, among other things, assumed administration fees, insurance premiums and investment returns.

According to the apology sent by Media Super, the fund realised in September 2021 that the fees, premiums and returns used by the tool on the public website were last updated in 2015. The information underpinning the member dashboard function had been out of date since its 2018 inception.

The issue was self-reported by Media Super to ASIC as it breached its obligations to maintain the accuracy of financial calculators. The errors were rectified in late October 2021; the information used by both calculators is now accurate.

"It's important to note that this error in no way affects members' account balances, nor has any financial impact on your account, so there's nothing you need to do. The purpose of the calculator is only to provide an estimate of your super account balance at the time of retirement and does not impact your actual account balance," Media Super told members.

"Media Super apologises for both these errors."

The fund added that, although the projections provided in annual member statements or by its simulator are accompanied by disclaimers about only being estimates, "we're driven to do the best for our members".

"Media Super is committed to ensuring these types of errors don't occur again," it said.

Media Super's fees and premiums have changed several times since 2015. The first change that would have impacted the calculator's projections came in March 2016 when the fund made changes to its default insurance premiums.

Other changes made over the years that were not reflected by the tool include administration fee and insurance premium increases in May 2021, premium increases in December 2020 and fee changes in September 2019.

The fund's investment returns have also varied widely since 2015. Last financial year its MySuper option achieved 16.82%, the previous year it saw -0.28%, and in 2018/19 it achieved 8.76%.

According to Rainmaker data, Media Super's seven-year return as at 30 June 2021 was 8.2%. Its 2015 annual report shows a return of 9.15%.

Media Super is in the process of merging with Cbus, with the successor fund transfer expected to complete in the coming months. Cbus is also expected to merge with EISS Super by July this year.