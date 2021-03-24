NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Mayfair found to have misled
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   12:24PM

ASIC's court action against Mayfair 101 has been successful, with the Federal Court finding its advertisements for debenture products were misleading.

The court found Mayfair Wealth Partners trading as Mayfair Platinum, Online Investments trading as Mayfair 101, M101 Nominees and M101 Holdings engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct and made false or misleading representations.

The judgement concluded that Mayfair misled investors to believe its debenture products were comparable to and of a similar risk profile to bank term deposits. In reality the debenture products were much high risks.

Investors were also misled to believe their principal investments would be repaid in full on maturity when investors might not receive capital repayments on maturity, or at all, because Mayfair could extend the time for repayment indefinitely.

Mayfair's debenture products were advertised as being designed for investors seeking certainty and confidence in their investments and therefore carried no risk of default. This was not true. The court concluded there was a risk that investors could lose some or all their initial investments.

The Federal Court found Mayfair made false and misleading statements about the M Core Fixed Income Notes, advertising them as fully secured financial products when funds were actually lent to a related party and not secured, used to pay deposits on properties and used to purchase assets that were not secured.

The judge, Justice Anderson, found the term deposit representation was: "Misleading or deceptive and created a false and misleading impression that the Mayfair products were comparable to, and of similar risk profile to, bank term deposits... In light of the evidence relied on by ASIC, the Mayfair products are not comparable to, or a proper alternative to, bank term deposits."

He also stated: "It is tolerably clear that the defendants' marketing strategy was addressed to persons searching for a term deposit in order to divert them to the defendants' websites."

ASIC is seeking pecuniary penalties, injunctions, and corrective advertising. A penalty hearing is yet to be listed by the Court.

"ASIC's success in court today demonstrates firms need to do the right thing by their investors, even when they are wholesale investors," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"They need to make sure they accurately describe their products when advertising. The court has shown that Mayfair 101 engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct by claiming its products were comparable to bank term deposits, when they were not."

Mayfair founder James Mawhinney responded to the court's finding by saying that it was "not feasible" for Mayfair to defend itself against the "infinitely well-funded" ASIC.

"ASIC will seek to issue penalties against three Mayfair 101 Group companies. Those penalties will have the effect of diluting the returns available to Mayfair 101's investors resulting from the envisaged restructure and asset realisation. A further dilution is likely if liquidators and lawyers are involved," Mayfair said in a press release.

Read more: ASICFederal CourtMayfair Wealth PartnersGroupJames MawhinneyJustice AndersonKaren ChesterM Core Fixed Income Notes
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Court makes orders in ASIC versus TAL
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ASIC takes Statewide Super to court
ASIC extends olive branch to inside traders
ASIC praises super trustees
Former AMP adviser in enforceable undertaking
ASIC takes action against Rest
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
Chester eyes ASIC chair role
Editor's Choice
Industry fund chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA
An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.
ASIC praises super trustees
ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
ELIZA BAVIN
A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AlnZdoGN