Mayfair found to have misled

ASIC's court action against Mayfair 101 has been successful, with the Federal Court finding its advertisements for debenture products were misleading.

The court found Mayfair Wealth Partners trading as Mayfair Platinum, Online Investments trading as Mayfair 101, M101 Nominees and M101 Holdings engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct and made false or misleading representations.

The judgement concluded that Mayfair misled investors to believe its debenture products were comparable to and of a similar risk profile to bank term deposits. In reality the debenture products were much high risks.

Investors were also misled to believe their principal investments would be repaid in full on maturity when investors might not receive capital repayments on maturity, or at all, because Mayfair could extend the time for repayment indefinitely.

Mayfair's debenture products were advertised as being designed for investors seeking certainty and confidence in their investments and therefore carried no risk of default. This was not true. The court concluded there was a risk that investors could lose some or all their initial investments.

The Federal Court found Mayfair made false and misleading statements about the M Core Fixed Income Notes, advertising them as fully secured financial products when funds were actually lent to a related party and not secured, used to pay deposits on properties and used to purchase assets that were not secured.

The judge, Justice Anderson, found the term deposit representation was: "Misleading or deceptive and created a false and misleading impression that the Mayfair products were comparable to, and of similar risk profile to, bank term deposits... In light of the evidence relied on by ASIC, the Mayfair products are not comparable to, or a proper alternative to, bank term deposits."

He also stated: "It is tolerably clear that the defendants' marketing strategy was addressed to persons searching for a term deposit in order to divert them to the defendants' websites."

ASIC is seeking pecuniary penalties, injunctions, and corrective advertising. A penalty hearing is yet to be listed by the Court.

"ASIC's success in court today demonstrates firms need to do the right thing by their investors, even when they are wholesale investors," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"They need to make sure they accurately describe their products when advertising. The court has shown that Mayfair 101 engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct by claiming its products were comparable to bank term deposits, when they were not."

Mayfair founder James Mawhinney responded to the court's finding by saying that it was "not feasible" for Mayfair to defend itself against the "infinitely well-funded" ASIC.

"ASIC will seek to issue penalties against three Mayfair 101 Group companies. Those penalties will have the effect of diluting the returns available to Mayfair 101's investors resulting from the envisaged restructure and asset realisation. A further dilution is likely if liquidators and lawyers are involved," Mayfair said in a press release.