Mayfair 101 in damage control

Embattled Mayfair 101 has attempted to set the record straight, hitting out at claims chief executive James Mawhinney may attempt to flee the country and at Vasco Trustees over its handling of the IPO Wealth Fund.

ASIC asked the Federal Court last week to freeze some Mayfair 101 assets and expressed concerns Mawhinney may be a flight risk.

These details emerged in media reports after what Mayfair 101 claims was a court bungle.

It said the court mistakenly listed the matter on the public register when it should have been listed as private, allowing journalists to call in.

Mayfair 101 wants the Federal Attorney-General and ASIC chair James Shipton to require each ASIC staff member involved with the Mayfair 101 matter to provide a statutory declaration.

"The Mayfair 101 Group believes that as a Government regulator with enormous powers, ASIC of all entities, should be required to speak with the media on the record only," Mayfair 101 said in a statement.

"The Mayfair 101 Group calls for ASIC to adopt an immediate policy where all ASIC employees, agents and representatives must only speak to the media through official press-releases or in on the record interviews."

It added that the orders sought by ASIC in the Federal Court are a "massive overreach" and that ASIC was not following its own model litigant guideline.

"If ASIC was concerned about Mr Mawhinney, currently in lock down in Melbourne with his fiance and 4-month-old daughter leaving the country, they could have asked for his passport," Mayfair 101 said.

"In correspondence to the Court on the evening of 13 August 2020 Mr Mawhinney advised the Court that he is happy to surrender his passport to the Court. Mr Mawhinney makes a similar offer to ASIC."

Separately, Mayfair 101 wrote to IPO Wealth unitholders to "call out" trustee of the fund, Vasco Trustees.

"The value of your investment in the IPO Wealth Fund has been destroyed by an unscrupulous trustee and their accomplices who have set out to discredit our business and myself personally to further their own agenda," Mawhinney said in the nine page letter.