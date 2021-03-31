NEWS
Executive Appointments
Mason Stevens bolsters Melbourne team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   12:19PM

Mason Stevens is continuing to build out its Melbourne office with the appointment of a sales director from Challenger.

David Johnson, who will be based in Melbourne, spent over four years at Challenger as state manager for Victoria and as a senior business development manager.

Johnson previously spent nearly a decade at BT as a business development manager and key account manager.

"David's experience in strategic planning and implementation within large financial services providers brings to Mason Stevens a blueprint for the direction in which we are quickly heading, with ever-increasing demand," Mason Stevens managing director Nick Mitchell said.

The appointment follows the 2019 opening of Mason Stevens' Melbourne office to increase its distribution.

He will join Mitchell and former financial adviser Charlie Green, who manages client relationships and new business opportunities, in the Melbourne office.

It was only in January that Mason Stevens co-chief investment officer and managing director Tom Bignill left his role after 11 years.

Bignill's role will not be replaced, and Vincent Hua has taken up the position as sole chief investment officer and chief executive.

Mason Stevens has $5.5 billion of direct global investments under management or administration and was recently recognised as the most improved platform in the latest Investment Trends 2020 Platform Competitive Analysis and Benchmarking Report.

Read more: Mason StevensDavid JohnsonNick MitchellTom BignillVincent Hua
