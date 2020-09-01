Market rebound leaves behind active managers

Even with the share market soaring back to pre-COVID-19 highs, active fund managers continue to struggle with performance and profitability, Deloitte analysis shows.

Median revenue for asset managers that invest in publicly traded shares and bonds fell 6.4% in the three months to June, according to asset management consultant Casey Quirk, a subsidiary of Deloitte.

Many clients fled to lower-fee bond and cash funds amid the market uncertainty, while fee discounting further contributed to a 2.2% decline in average realised fees.

On a year-on-year basis, median revenue and average realised fees fell by 7.1% and 3.7% respectively. Average AUM the end of June was lower by 5.4% after examining 19 global asset managers collectively overseeing US$16 billion in asset.

Active equity managers in particular are facing "persistent fee decay" along with an ongoing struggle to outperform passive equity benchmarks will force asset managers to address their deficiencies, Casey Quirk principal Amanda Walters said.

"Continued market uncertainty because of the pandemic and underlying financial trends bring into sharp focus the growing gap between asset managers that are willing to challenge their legacy businesses and those hoping higher market levels will bail them out of current difficulties," Walters said.

Further analysis shows demand will shift away from listed active equity toward private markets and bonds.

"As alpha proves more elusive in equity capital markets, and public markets provide fewer high-yield options in a low-rate marketplace, investors will turn toward real assets and private capital. Between now and 2024, private markets will account for more than 70 percent of the industry's new revenues," the research said.