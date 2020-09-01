NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Market rebound leaves behind active managers
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   2:05PM

Even with the share market soaring back to pre-COVID-19 highs, active fund managers continue to struggle with performance and profitability, Deloitte analysis shows.

Median revenue for asset managers that invest in publicly traded shares and bonds fell 6.4% in the three months to June, according to asset management consultant Casey Quirk, a subsidiary of Deloitte.

Many clients fled to lower-fee bond and cash funds amid the market uncertainty, while fee discounting further contributed to a 2.2% decline in average realised fees.

On a year-on-year basis, median revenue and average realised fees fell by 7.1% and 3.7% respectively. Average AUM the end of June was lower by 5.4% after examining 19 global asset managers collectively overseeing US$16 billion in asset.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Active equity managers in particular are facing "persistent fee decay" along with an ongoing struggle to outperform passive equity benchmarks will force asset managers to address their deficiencies, Casey Quirk principal Amanda Walters said.

"Continued market uncertainty because of the pandemic and underlying financial trends bring into sharp focus the growing gap between asset managers that are willing to challenge their legacy businesses and those hoping higher market levels will bail them out of current difficulties," Walters said.

Further analysis shows demand will shift away from listed active equity toward private markets and bonds.

"As alpha proves more elusive in equity capital markets, and public markets provide fewer high-yield options in a low-rate marketplace, investors will turn toward real assets and private capital. Between now and 2024, private markets will account for more than 70 percent of the industry's new revenues," the research said.

Read more: DeloitteCasey QuirkAmanda WaltersFunds managementAsset managementInvestment management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
COVID-19 dampens CFO outlook
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
Australian Unity names chief executive
Vale Ian Perkins
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
Asset managers leverage tech, outsourcing for growth
Suncorp wealth head departs
Industry fund adds to executive leadership
Advice chief leaves industry fund giant
Fee cuts hack at fund manager margins
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something a69m3ERh