Magellan's largest client asked to review costs

An activist shareholder is asking for a cost review at Magellan's biggest client, St James Place. But the risk to Magellan is low, says Credit Suisse.

The UK wealth manager has been using Magellan's strategies since 2011 and was its first overseas client. It now accounts for $60 million or roughly 10% of Magellan's total base fees, according to Credit Suisse.

On Monday, a fund manager PrimeStone Capital sent a letter to St James Place's board asking it to review its costs.

Primestone, which was founded by former Carlyle Group investors, has a 1.2% stake in St James Place.

Its letter raises concern over the wealth manager's share price falling 7% since 2015, despite being "fundamentally a strong business".

It is asking for a review of St James Place to engage a consulting firm to review its cost base.

Credit Suisse thinks the risk to Magellan's revenue from the review is low.

"After reading the letter we remain comfortable with MFG's FuM sourced from SJP with PrimeStone having little concern over SJP's business model (including the use of external active managers) nor the performance and costs of external managers used by SJP," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"With MFG's strong fund performance we do not view outflows from SJP as a key risk, however, any disruption to SJP could see the rate of growth slow marginally (ie less positive rather than negative). External manager fees have not been raised as an issue by PrimeStone but they could potentially come up as part of a broader cost review which might present some modest downside risk to MFG's fee margins sourced through SJP."

"There is a small chance external manager fees may get caught up in a broader cost review and there could be some downward pressure placed on the fee rates MFG receives. Given the long standing relationship with SJP and MFG's strong fund performance we view this risk as minimal at this stage."

St James Place looks after £115 in assets, has 700,000 clients and partners with 4300 financial advisers in its partnership.