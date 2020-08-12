Magellan readies lower-cost funds

Magellan is readying a new low-cost lineup of its strategies for retail investors, as it reports 5% higher net profit after tax of $395.2 million for FY20.

The Magellan Core series will kick off as open-ended funds on Chi-X (so far its ETFs use ASX as the primary listing venue) by the end of the year.

The inaugural set of three includes the MFG Core International Fund, MFG Core ESG Fund and the MFG Core Infrastructure Fund - all for 50bps a year, which is almost half of what Magellan charges.

But the new lineup will be different to Magellan's existing actively managed strategies. They use Magellan's research but have a less active management involvement.

"Some people don't really want to pay for full active management, nevertheless they want some exposure to research and so we tried to build something lower cost...we are very mindful there is an audience we are not addressing," Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns said.

While the Core International Fund and Core ESG are new additions, Magellan has already offered the core infrastructure strategy to institutional investors since December 2009. It is now $8.2 billion in size and has beat its benchmark by wide margin on all time horizons since inception.

"It is obviously very scalable. From a capacity point of view, it doesn't impact on other products," he said, but declined to comment on the FUM Magellan expects to raise from the Core lineup in coming years.

Additionally, Magellan will introduce its global sustainable strategy to retail investors by the end of the year.

In an update on Magellan's in-the-works retirement income product, the firm said it has received a private binding ruling from the ATO (that gives it an idea of the taxation) and is in talks with other regulators.

Magellan Financial Group's NPAT for FY20 stood at $396.2 million, up 5% from previous year. Adjusted NPTA was $438.3 million, up 20%.

In total, Magellan attracted $5.7 billion of net inflows in 12 months. Its average funds under management as at June 2020 was $95.5 million, up 26% from previous year.

This yielded $587 million in management fees (up 26%) and $81 million in performance fees (down 3%) as about 34% of its funds under management earned performance fees (33%).

Expenses rose 15% to $116.8 million. Guidance for FY21 expenses is $110 to $115 million, as a result of no bonus deferral for FY20 and outstanding deferred bonuses paid out in FY20.

Retail institutional split of its total FUM was mostly unchanged at 28% to 72%. By base fee, it is 46% to 54%.

Its ETFs, which kicked off in 2015, now have 42,000 individual unitholders and $2.6 billion of FUM. They are attracting an average of 55 new unitholders each day.

"I think we've always said we get approached and look at a lot of things [inorganic growth]...we are not going to let it distract from our core," Cairns said.

"We have looked at other asset classes, it will depend on how we could introduce those and whether or not [they would] make sense. We are not close to those discussions but we think it is quite difficult to do that...we are not interested in it is not relevant or not scalable," he added, ruling out a foray into unlisted assets, adding it was too far from its core.