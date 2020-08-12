NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Magellan readies lower-cost funds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   12:40PM

Magellan is readying a new low-cost lineup of its strategies for retail investors, as it reports 5% higher net profit after tax of $395.2 million for FY20.

The Magellan Core series will kick off as open-ended funds on Chi-X (so far its ETFs use ASX as the primary listing venue) by the end of the year.

The inaugural set of three includes the MFG Core International Fund, MFG Core ESG Fund and the MFG Core Infrastructure Fund - all for 50bps a year, which is almost half of what Magellan charges.

But the new lineup will be different to Magellan's existing actively managed strategies. They use Magellan's research but have a less active management involvement.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Some people don't really want to pay for full active management, nevertheless they want some exposure to research and so we tried to build something lower cost...we are very mindful there is an audience we are not addressing," Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns said.

While the Core International Fund and Core ESG are new additions, Magellan has already offered the core infrastructure strategy to institutional investors since December 2009. It is now $8.2 billion in size and has beat its benchmark by wide margin on all time horizons since inception.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"It is obviously very scalable. From a capacity point of view, it doesn't impact on other products," he said, but declined to comment on the FUM Magellan expects to raise from the Core lineup in coming years.

Additionally, Magellan will introduce its global sustainable strategy to retail investors by the end of the year.

In an update on Magellan's in-the-works retirement income product, the firm said it has received a private binding ruling from the ATO (that gives it an idea of the taxation) and is in talks with other regulators.

Magellan Financial Group's NPAT for FY20 stood at $396.2 million, up 5% from previous year. Adjusted NPTA was $438.3 million, up 20%.

In total, Magellan attracted $5.7 billion of net inflows in 12 months. Its average funds under management as at June 2020 was $95.5 million, up 26% from previous year.

This yielded $587 million in management fees (up 26%) and $81 million in performance fees (down 3%) as about 34% of its funds under management earned performance fees (33%).

Expenses rose 15% to $116.8 million. Guidance for FY21 expenses is $110 to $115 million, as a result of no bonus deferral for FY20 and outstanding deferred bonuses paid out in FY20.

Retail institutional split of its total FUM was mostly unchanged at 28% to 72%. By base fee, it is 46% to 54%.

Its ETFs, which kicked off in 2015, now have 42,000 individual unitholders and $2.6 billion of FUM. They are attracting an average of 55 new unitholders each day.

"I think we've always said we get approached and look at a lot of things [inorganic growth]...we are not going to let it distract from our core," Cairns said.

"We have looked at other asset classes, it will depend on how we could introduce those and whether or not [they would] make sense. We are not close to those discussions but we think it is quite difficult to do  that...we are not interested in it is not relevant or not scalable," he added, ruling out a foray into unlisted assets, adding it was too far from its core.

Read more: Magellan Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fund manager outflows spread into June quarter
Magellan to restructure retail global equities funds
Hearts and Minds but no ratings
Magellan launches listed active ETF fund
Magellan to use BasisCode for trading compliance
Magellan hires Macquarie insto head
Future Fund voted down Pinnacle equity grants
Magellan posts bumper profits, raising $275m
Fund managers lag on ESG
Magellan changes board responsibilities
Editor's Choice
Warakirri launches retail funds
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne's Warakirri Asset Management has launched new retail funds from its freshly-minted partnership with Northcape Capital.
Synchron compliance lead resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Synchron's general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones has resigned, with a new appointment to lead the dealer group's compliance.
ASFA sets out productivity plan
ELIZA BAVIN
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has released a six-step plan aiming to drive industry-wide productivity gains in superannuation.
CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut
ELIZA BAVIN
The Commonwealth Bank has announced an 11.3% profit hit due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slashed its dividend by 31%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jbu1Ml1y