NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Magellan launches FuturePay

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:38PM

Magellan has launched its much-anticipated retirement income product today with a pay cheque replacement, having first flagged the idea back in 2017.

FuturePay is an actively managed fund available on Chi-X from Wednesday and in an unlisted vehicle investing in low volatility, high quality global companies.

Magellan general manager - distribution Frank Cassarotti said his elevator pitch for FuturePay is that it delivers a predictable and growing monthly income and aims to grow capital with a focus on downside protection with daily liquidity.

"It ticks a few boxes. There is no silver bullet, but we do believe this offer will be appealing to some investors in that retirement income space," he said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns went on to explain FuturePay is a replacement for a pay cheque.

"The pay cheque stops and the super and savings need to be replaced with what you had from a pay cheque. The idea here is trying to replace a pay cheque - a predictable, known income," Cairns said.

"Growth is a very important part of this. Access to capital is also important there is no point locking your money up if you are feeling anxious about that money."

In terms of asset allocation, Magellan head of retirement solutions Paddy McCruden said it is in real growth assets and Magellan believes many investors are using equities to solve their retirement needs.

"As this grows, we expect we will manage a full allocation into growth assets," he said.

In risking markets, FuturePay will reserve a portion of the outperformance to a support trust (reserve).

In falling markets where the portfolio isn't keeping up with inflation adjusted target, the support trust is available to help and lend support back to the FuturePay fund.

Cairns explained the support trust will invest in cash and is a discretionary trust with FuturePay as the beneficiary and a Magellan entity as trustee.

"It acts like a mutual fund as there is an upfront contribution on investment and has ongoing contributions from investment outperformance," Cairns said.

Investors will need to pay a contribution upon entering the fund and, if they redeem, the investor will receive the money from the portfolio and leave behind the value of the benefit provided by the trust.

The contribution is currently around 5% of the initial investment.

"We believe the way the support trust is set up deals with sequencing risk, leans on mutualisation and does it effectively," Cairns said.

He added that the amount to enter FuturePay will go up as the reserves become more valuable.

MFG has set aside $50 million to be incrementally added to the support trust as new units are issued.

It has committed a debt facility of 2% of FuturePay capped at $100 million to provide support during poor market conditions.

FuturePay will be $2.03 cents per unit at inception, growing at inflation quarterly with monthly distributions yielding around 4.3%.

The distributions are paid monthly on the 15th of each month, paid early if it falls on a weekend or public holiday.

"In my head it's a salary replacement," Cairns said.

Read more: FuturePayMagellanBrett CairnsChi-XFrank CassarottiMFGPaddy McCruden
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The other side of the ETP growth story
Magellan retirement product nears launch
State Street scores ETF servicing mandate
O'Dwyer joins Barrenjoey
New hybrids ETF on Chi-X
Magellan performance fees dip 70%
What to expect from February reporting season
Better inflows ahead for Perpetual, Pendal: MS
Vale Chi-X founder
LICs show sign of struggle

Editor's Choice

GAM hires from BlackRock

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The Swiss manager is investing in its local business, adding to its product offering and hiring a senior manager from BlackRock.

Licensee awards tech mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
ROAR Software, formerly known as YTML, has won a technology solution mandate from a recently launched dealer group.

Investors move to thematic funds

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:23PM
Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long -term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Family law super reforms released

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:22PM
The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.