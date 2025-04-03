Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Macquarie terminates Aussie equity funds

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025   12:13PM

Macquarie Group has terminated two of its equity offerings, saying they've failed to achieve scale.

The Macquarie Australian Equities Fund and the Macquarie Active Plus Equities Fund were terminated late last month.

Macquarie said both did not "have sufficient scale required to remain economically viable."

The investment giant believes the termination of the funds was in the best interests of investors as the continuation of the fund would only result in an increase in management fees.

The Australian Equities Fund was incepted in April 2003 with the aim of outperforming the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index over the medium term. The strategy incurred a management fee of 0.62% p.a. and returned up to 12.64% over the 12 months to February end.

The fund had close to $13 million in funds under management (FUM) as of February 28.

Meanwhile, the Active Plus Equities Fund had some $191 million in FUM as at 28 February 2025.

The 31-year-old strategy also invested in Macquarie Managed Equities Fund and aimed to also outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index by over 4% per annum over at least a five-year horizon.

As a result of the terminations, Macquarie have commenced the winding up of the funds.

Any net taxable income in the funds will also be attributed to the investors and displayed on the annual tax statement at the end of FY25, Macquarie said.

Macquarie also terminated its Master Capital Stable Fund in February on the same basis.

Read more: Macquarie GroupS&P/ASX 300 Accumulation IndexMacquarie Australian Equities FundMacquarie Active Plus Equities FundMacquarie Managed Equities Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Underinvestment in Southeast Asia a 'big issue' for Australia
Impact investors need instos, governments to scale: Experts
Macquarie heavyweights headline 2025 Impact Investment Summit Asia Pacific
Macquarie shutters 30-year-old fund
Dexus names funds management executives to steer growth
Anthony Doyle joins Schroders as director
AdviceIQ general manager Paul Harding-Davis to retire
HarbourVest adds to local team
Macquarie fined $25m over 400 fake trades
Former Frontier alts head joins Evergreen

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media