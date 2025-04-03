Macquarie terminates Aussie equity funds

Macquarie Group has terminated two of its equity offerings, saying they've failed to achieve scale.

The Macquarie Australian Equities Fund and the Macquarie Active Plus Equities Fund were terminated late last month.

Macquarie said both did not "have sufficient scale required to remain economically viable."

The investment giant believes the termination of the funds was in the best interests of investors as the continuation of the fund would only result in an increase in management fees.

The Australian Equities Fund was incepted in April 2003 with the aim of outperforming the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index over the medium term. The strategy incurred a management fee of 0.62% p.a. and returned up to 12.64% over the 12 months to February end.

The fund had close to $13 million in funds under management (FUM) as of February 28.

Meanwhile, the Active Plus Equities Fund had some $191 million in FUM as at 28 February 2025.

The 31-year-old strategy also invested in Macquarie Managed Equities Fund and aimed to also outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index by over 4% per annum over at least a five-year horizon.

As a result of the terminations, Macquarie have commenced the winding up of the funds.

Any net taxable income in the funds will also be attributed to the investors and displayed on the annual tax statement at the end of FY25, Macquarie said.

Macquarie also terminated its Master Capital Stable Fund in February on the same basis.