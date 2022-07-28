Macquarie appoints directors to bank board

At its annual general meeting today, Macquarie Group chair Glenn Stevens provided a board update, including the introduction of three bank-only, non-executive directors (BOND) to the Macquarie Bank board.

Stevens stated that, as previously noted to shareholders, Macquarie has been working with APRA to strengthen the voice of Macquarie Bank (MBL) within the Group.

"We have made good progress on a comprehensive plan, which includes detailed programs of work across governance, remuneration, risk culture, regulatory reporting, prudential risk management and a simplified group structure," Stevens said.

As part of the governance workstream, the directors have been added to the MBL board.

This, according to Stevens, is similar to structures in some other countries where a banking entity sits within a broader group structure.

Ian Saines, who joined the board in May, was the first appointed.

Michael Coleman, who announced his intention to retire from the Group Board, has agreed to remain on the Macquarie Bank board for another two years, thereby becoming the group's second BOND.

Stevens said: "We are pleased that Michael has agreed to remain as a director on the MBL board as we continue to refresh our board structures.

"Michael has been a valued colleague for many years, providing diverse perspectives and specialist expertise, notably across all our financial reporting as chair of the board audit committee."

Stevens added he expects to announce a third appointment in due course.