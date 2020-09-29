Low rates put retirees at risk: Vanguard

Retirees will need to be 100% allocated to equities and greatly elevate their portfolio risk to meet most income needs in the current low yield environment, according to Vanguard.

Vanguard's latest research paper titled An enduring solution for low yields found that investors using the rule of thumb 4% withdrawal rate as a target for income from their investment returns could have relied on a diversified portfolio of 50% equities and 50% bonds back in 2013.

However, Vanguard said, to obtain the same result today, investors will need to shift to 100% equities and almost double their risk.

"Many retirees who have experienced the recent reduction in dividends across the Australian share market are understandably worried given their reliance on these payouts to fund their retirement," Vanguard Australia senior investment strategist Inna Zorina said.

"This scenario requires a retired investor, arguably at the most conservative phase of their investment journey, to take on immense risk. "

Zorina said the low rate environment has presented a real challenge to the most impacted group in the current climate; something that is likely not in their long-term best interest.

The research also debunked the popular rationale that investing in higher dividend-paying equities would generate greater overall returns relative to other equities.

Vanguard said data from the previous 25 years found that total returns are generally not affected by actual payout, as capital not used for dividends could be reinvested in projects that increased shareholder value instead.

The research warned of the risk of tilting a portfolio towards value stocks, finding that the higher yield an equity portfolio delivers, the more substantial the amount of concentration risk the portfolio holds.

"Previously proposed changes to dividend imputation rules highlighted the potential risks that a high yield, concentrated portfolio may be exposed to. The current high volatility, low yield environment further affirms these risks," Zorina said.

"The alternative to an income-oriented strategy is the total returns approach, where a portfolio's asset allocation is set at a level that can sustainably support the spending required to meet those goals and encourages the use of capital returns when necessary."

