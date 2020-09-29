NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Low rates put retirees at risk: Vanguard
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:14PM

Retirees will need to be 100% allocated to equities and greatly elevate their portfolio risk to meet most income needs in the current low yield environment, according to Vanguard.

Vanguard's latest research paper titled An enduring solution for low yields found that investors using the rule of thumb 4% withdrawal rate as a target for income from their investment returns could have relied on a diversified portfolio of 50% equities and 50% bonds back in 2013.

However, Vanguard said, to obtain the same result today, investors will need to shift to 100% equities and almost double their risk.

"Many retirees who have experienced the recent reduction in dividends across the Australian share market are understandably worried given their reliance on these payouts to fund their retirement," Vanguard Australia senior investment strategist Inna Zorina said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"This scenario requires a retired investor, arguably at the most conservative phase of their investment journey, to take on immense risk. "

Zorina said the low rate environment has presented a real challenge to the most impacted group in the current climate; something that is likely not in their long-term best interest.

The research also debunked the popular rationale that investing in higher dividend-paying equities would generate greater overall returns relative to other equities.

Vanguard said data from the previous 25 years found that total returns are generally not affected by actual payout, as capital not used for dividends could be reinvested in projects that increased shareholder value instead.

The research warned of the risk of tilting a portfolio towards value stocks, finding that the higher yield an equity portfolio delivers, the more substantial the amount of concentration risk the portfolio holds.

"Previously proposed changes to dividend imputation rules highlighted the potential risks that a high yield, concentrated portfolio may be exposed to. The current high volatility, low yield environment further affirms these risks," Zorina said.

"The alternative to an income-oriented strategy is the total returns approach, where a portfolio's asset allocation is set at a level that can sustainably support the spending required to meet those goals and encourages the use of capital returns when necessary."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Inna ZorinaVanguard Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Unmet advice needs increases for SMSF trustees
Take your CAPE ratio with a grain of salt
Vanguard launches SMSF functionality
Vanguard adds to Aussie executive lineup
2020 MAX Award winners named
Vanguard boosts superannuation team
Vanguard launches simplified investment platform
Vanguard firms up super team
Vanguard appoints head of superannuation
Vanguard launches three new active funds
Editor's Choice
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
KANIKA SOOD
The billionaire investor is set to ask OneVue shareholders to bid against Iress's revised offer for 43 cents per share, ahead of a shareholder vote on October 9.
Fidelity launches global fund
KARREN VERGARA
Fidelity International has launched an actively-managed global fund that invests in small- to mid-caps.
Low rates put retirees at risk: Vanguard
ELIZA BAVIN
Retirees will need to be 100% allocated to equities and greatly elevate their portfolio risk to meet most income needs in the current low yield environment, according to Vanguard.
Pension funds sue Allianz Global Investors
KARREN VERGARA
Several pension funds are suing hedge funds managed by Allianz Global Investors for allegedly engaging in risk-taking behaviour and losing billions of dollars in retirement savings.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
VIC Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
WIS VIC: INVESTING THROUGH AN ESG LENS 
SEP
30
AIST Trustee Forum - APRA/ASIC update 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jd6Fc1UQ