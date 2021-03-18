NEWS
Financial Planning
Financial Planning
Low pass rate for latest FASEA exam
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAR 2021   11:28AM

The latest Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam had the lowest pass rate yet.

A total of 1079 advisers sat the exam, compared to an average of 1323 across all exams.

Only 73% of those that sat the January exam passed.

The overall pass rate across all sittings of the exam is 89%. The latest results show the lowest pass rate yet.

This exam also saw less advisers having their second attempt be successful. FASEA reported that 46% of those having their second attempt at the exam in January passed, compared to an overall 55% pass rate for second attempts overall.

Now, 13,440 advisers of the approximately 20,000 on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register have sat the exam.

FASEA revealed that analysis of the exam results showed that advisers underperformed in financial advice regulatory and legal obligations questions - particularly in relation to documentation, the Corporations Act and differentiating personal and general advice.

Another area of difficulty was applied ethical and professional reasoning and communication. This included demonstrating a practical application of due diligence, identifying judgement and biases and applying best interest duty.

The other area advisers underperformed in was financial advice construction, including demonstrating an understanding of the context in which financial advice is given and requested aand how this impacts decision making.

Existing financial advisers have five more sittings to pass the exam. Those who fail to pass by the end of 2021 will no longer be able to practice as licensed financial advisers.

FASEA reported that 2300 advisers have registered for the next sitting in March.

