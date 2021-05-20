Long way for super complaints overhaul

From October 5 super funds must have stronger internal dispute resolution systems but a new ASIC survey shows many are still overshooting the 45-day deadline for resolving member complaints.

The new IDR rules were set out in RG 271 introduced last July.

Under it, efficient complaints handling became an obligation under the Corporations Act. ASIC will also consider complaints on social media, objections to death benefit recipients and insurance claims handling processes. All complaints must be responded to in 45 days.

Speaking at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) on May 19, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press shared the results of ASIC's survey of trustees' readiness for the changes which come into effect in less than five months.

"Most trustees appear well underway in their preparations but there are still some who have not yet commenced critical steps such as undertaking a process gap analysis or mapping the member's journey when accessing IDR," Press said.

She flagged improvements super funds need to make in briefing boards, compressing resolution timelines, and reviewing outsourced arrangements.

ASIC says about a quarter of the trustees it surveyed are still taking over 45 days to resolve complaints - this is higher than the maximum allowed timeframe for complaints handling from October 5.

Nearly 30% of super funds it surveyed hadn't told their boards of the changes to trustee obligations.

Further three in five outsourced some element of IDR but some of them hadn't even started a review of their outsourcing arrangements.

ASIC also highlighted that over a third of trustees said they don't currently handle objections to a death benefit distribution decision as a complaint.

"ASIC plans to undertake work to check on the implementation of the new requirements and encourage funds to properly engage with the new obligations," Press said.

