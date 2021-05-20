NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Long way for super complaints overhaul

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:24AM

From October 5 super funds must have stronger internal dispute resolution systems but a new ASIC survey shows many are still overshooting the 45-day deadline for resolving member complaints.

The new IDR rules were set out in RG 271 introduced last July.

Under it, efficient complaints handling became an obligation under the Corporations Act. ASIC will also consider complaints on social media, objections to death benefit recipients and insurance claims handling processes. All complaints must be responded to in 45 days.

Speaking at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) on May 19, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press shared the results of ASIC's survey of trustees' readiness for the changes which come into effect in less than five months.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"Most trustees appear well underway in their preparations but there are still some who have not yet commenced critical steps such as undertaking a process gap analysis or mapping the member's journey when accessing IDR," Press said.

She flagged improvements super funds need to make in briefing boards, compressing resolution timelines, and reviewing outsourced arrangements.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

ASIC says about a quarter of the trustees it surveyed are still taking over 45 days to resolve complaints - this is higher than the maximum allowed timeframe for complaints handling from October 5.

Nearly 30% of super funds it surveyed hadn't told their boards of the changes to trustee obligations.

Further three in five outsourced some element of IDR but some of them hadn't even started a review of their outsourcing arrangements.

ASIC also highlighted that over a third of trustees said they don't currently handle objections to a death benefit distribution decision as a complaint.

"ASIC plans to undertake work to check on the implementation of the new requirements and encourage funds to properly engage with the new obligations," Press said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.

Read more: ASICIDRConference of Major Superannuation FundsDanielle Press
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC
Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine
ASIC bans Theta managing director
ASIC to wind up PE Capital
ASIC issues warnings on investment scams
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
ASIC cracks down on investment guru
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
ASIC not recommending general advice change

Editor's Choice

Federation AM awards mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:40AM
Federation Asset Management has selected an administrator for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust (SARA).

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

KANIKA SOOD  |   11:59AM
ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Salaries boosted by skills shortage

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:21AM
The financial services and insurance industries have record high job vacancies and skills shortages, sparking a significant boost in salaries.

Pension fund appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:22PM
A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.