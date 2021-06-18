Lifespan appoints investment expert

Lifespan Financial Planning has appointed an industry veteran to its investment committee who will also oversee the dealer group's managed accounts offering.

Brian Long joins Lifespan as senior investment specialist for managed accounts. He also takes a seat on the firm's investment committee.

Long has served in a number of senior investment roles in the superannuation, financial planning, investment management and retirement sectors.

He was previously the head of retirement at NAB Wealth and JANA, national manager of retirement at Colonial First State, and head of wealth management for Australia and New Zealand at Mercer.

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said the appointment of Long is all about increasing support for advisers in meeting the changing needs of their clients.

"Like Lifespan, Brian believes that there will be significant investment challenges in the future and as a result, advisers may seek to change client portfolios more frequently to respond to increased volatility and to take advantage of new investment opportunities. Clients will also take an increased interest in understanding their investments. A focus on client education will be essential," he said.

Long said: "One of the reasons I was attracted to Lifespan is that it is one of Australia's most experienced MDA operators, having offered MDAs to advisers and their clients for more than 15 years. Recent times have clearly highlighted the benefits of managed accounts to advice businesses and advisers, particularly when it comes to adapting to market volatility."