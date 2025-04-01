Newspaper icon
Insurance

Life insurers keep breaking their own rules: Report

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 1 APR 2025   12:37PM

Breaches of the Life Insurance Code of Practice (the Code) increased for a fourth consecutive year, with life insurers reporting 14,670 instances of non-compliance, a 19% increase from the previous period.

The Code, the industry's north star for good practice, was breached in cases affecting more than 200,000 customers, nearly double the number impacted in the previous year, according to the Life Code Compliance Committee's 2023-24 annual report.

Most insurers saw their breach count climb, with five companies responsible for 90% of all reported incidents - the report didn't disclose their identities.

As in previous years, insurers cited human error, staff failing to follow established processes and procedures, and resourcing issues as the main causes of breaches.

Human error was the most common factor, accounting for 44% of breaches, up from 36%.

Failures to follow established processes also rose sharply from 14% to 22%.

The report noted insurers most often classified these breaches as isolated incidents, reflecting a growing tendency to attribute them to individual staff errors rather than systemic failings.

"We understand there will always be a level of human error. However, the current rate of human error must, and it's reasonable to expect that it should, come down," it said.

"When breaches arise from human error or process failures, insurers should approach the issue holistically, rather than treating incidents as isolated or case-by-case occurrences."

When things go awry, insurers most commonly reported providing staff training. This was cited in 6356 cases affecting 10,399 customers, comprising general staff training and targeted sessions on Code compliance.

Given that most breaches were attributed to human error and staff not following processes, it was unsurprising that staff training remained the most reported response, the report said.

However, it cautioned that while training will always play a role in addressing breaches, insurers must ensure they're correctly identifying the root causes and assessing whether training is effectively stemming the flow of breaches over time.

The most frequently breached Code chapter was claims, with 9698 breaches, broadly in line with the previous year. Breaches relates to buying in life insurance more than doubled to 3021, while policy changes and non-claims communications fell 35% to 845.

Complaints saw a sharp rise of 146% to 812 breaches, and breaches involving support for vulnerable customers also increased 151% to 191.

Life Code Compliance Committee chair Jan McClelland said that compliance with financial hardship obligations remains critical to ensuring vulnerable customers are supported during periods of financial difficulty.

"Our review of industry performance in this area revealed varying results. Some insurers demonstrated strong compliance, while others have further work to do," she said.

During the period, three unnamed insurers accounted for 91% of all breaches related to financial hardship and vulnerability obligations. Eight insurers reported no breaches in these areas, though this may reflect underreporting rather than good practice.

Meanwhile, improvements in claims assessment timeframes were noted among some insurers, though performance remains bifurcated, with others "well behind" the industry's best. Over half of insurers processed fewer claims within the Code's required timeframes compared with the previous year.

The report highlighted that the number of death claims taking longer than a year to resolve increased 24%, from 116 to 144. While representing only a small portion of total claims, extended assessment periods can contribute to financial hardship and emotional distress for bereaved families, potentially leaving them without financial support, it added.

Read more: Life insuranceFinancial hardshipLife Insurance Code of PracticeLife Code Compliance CommitteeJan McClellandDeath claims
Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

