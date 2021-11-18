NEWS
Investment

LICs, LITs move away from Aussie equities

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 NOV 2021   11:52AM

Listed investment companies (LICs) and listed investment trusts (LITs) have moved away from Australian equities and are experiencing growth in property, credit and global equities.

New research from Listed Investment Companies and Trusts Association (LICAT) showed growth in both the number and value of LICs and LITs offering investors exposure to global equities, Asian markets, infrastructure and alternative assets such as private equity and private debt and fixed income.

The total LIC and LIT sector has grown from $39.6 billion to $55.8 billion since 2017 and was up 40.9% at the end of October 2021.

Australian equities in LICs and LITs grown in value over the past four years to $34 billion, but the overall proportion of the sector dropped from 77% to 61%.

"Over the same period the proportion of LICs and LITs holding global equities has almost doubled from $8.5 billion in total to $16.1 billion, to account for 29% of the sector," LICAT chief executive Ian Irvine said.

Fixed income LITs also grew from $650 million to a current value of $5.5 billion and now accounts for 10% of the sector total.

"This changing dynamic provides investors and their advisers with access to the closed-end structure of LIC/LITs over a broader range of asset classes, assisting with their asset-allocation and diversification strategies while delivering on the many benefits these structures offer," Irvine said.

It comes as Lanyon Asset Management launched the Lanyon Investment Company Limited which mirrors the strategy of the 11-year-old Lanyon Australian Value Fund.

