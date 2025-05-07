Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Licensees slash compliance spending: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 MAY 2025   12:13PM

An alarming number of licensees are spending less on compliance, a new survey from Holley Nethercote shows, but a slew of reforms slated within the next 18 months could catch them off guard.

Out of the 179 AFS Licensees and 29 credit licensees surveyed, 40% spent less than $100,000 on internal compliance staff compared to 29% in 2024.

More than half (57%) spent less than $50,000 on external compliance services as opposed to 39% last year.

Holley Nethercote managing partner Paul Derham said while the decrease in spending is likely a reflection of less regulatory change during the period, this is expected to reverse in the next 18 months.

This is thanks to a "tsunami of regulatory reforms wash over corporate Australia" such as Delivering Better Financial Outcomes 2 (DBFO), AML/CTF, Privacy and Digital Assets, he said.

Under the re-elected Albanese government, industry bodies are calling for the swift passage of major legislation such as Payday Super and DBFO within the first 100 days of parliament.

The law firm's 2025 Compliance Trends Survey also asked licensees about how they manage conflicts of interest.

Two thirds of smaller businesses with up to 50 representatives said they have no conflicts of interest whatsoever.

One third of larger businesses have the same sentiment. Derham said this is despite the fact that Australia's regulatory system works on an assumption that conflicts of interest are to be expected and managed.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI)-related record-keeping questions are top of mind for licensees. The survey found an upward trend in the use of AI to draft meeting minutes.

"Another 33% of licensees are considering but have not yet adopted AI for this purpose. This is a timely reminder that licensees are still responsible for the accuracy of documents generated by AI. Also, the audio and full written transcripts that AI creates are discoverable by ASIC or a court and captured by various record-keeping laws," said Derham.

Read more: Holley NethercoteDBFOPaul DerhamDelivering Better Financial OutcomesPayday Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Smaller super funds unfairly burdened by regulatory levy model: CPA
Tranche 2 of DBFO dumps SOAs, enables 'nudges'
Tranche 2 is coming before the election: Jones
Government releases draft payday super law
Outlook favourable for practice valuations: Guide
Platforms placate fee consent ordeal: SuitabilityHub
Jones flags drafting of Tranche 2 legislation
Rest calls for advice reforms, extending SG
SMC pushes for DBFO to curb retiree tax bills
Grattan Institute renews calls for best-in-show super funds, partial annuitisation

Editor's Choice

Channel Capital launches Apollo asset-backed credit trust in Australia

MATTHEW WAI
Channel Capital has launched an open-ended, semi-liquid investment solution providing Australian wholesale investors access to Apollo's asset-backed finance strategies.

Australia tops list for financial services job growth

ELIZA BAVIN
Australia is becoming a financial services hub, recording the highest global job growth in March within the sector.

Sequoia appoints licensee, adviser services lead

ELIZA BAVIN
Sequoia has named a head of licensee and adviser services, formerly of AMP.

MA Financial partners to invest $2.6bn in middle market loans

MATTHEW WAI
The joint venture, which includes three partnering institutions, is aiming to establish a differentiated platform focused on the US middle market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media