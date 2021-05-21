NEWS
Executive Appointments

LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 21 MAY 2021   12:47PM

LGIAsuper, which is set to finalise its merger with Energy Super next month, has unveiled its new-look leadership team.

In an update on the progression of the merger, after already announcing Kate Farrar as chief executive of the merged fund, LGIAsuper has confirmed the team that will support her from July 1.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Farrar said: "Our approach to selecting our new ELT was rigorous and involved a closed merit process to ensure a fair and transparent decision took place."

"We are fortunate to have an exceptionally talented, motivated team, and I am very optimistic about the future for our people, our fund and our members under the stewardship of our leaders and their teams."

Moving over from Energy Super is general manager, member services Lisa Kay, general manager, customer insight and product Sean Marteene, and general counsel and fund secretary Hamish McKellar.

Kay will take on the role of chief experience officer, while Marteene has been appointed chief transformation officer. McKellar will remain in the same role following the merger.

As for the other roles, Troy Rieck is staying on as chief investment officer, a role he has held since September 2019.

Likewise, Shawn Chan will remain as chief risk officer, having joined the fund as head of risk in October 2018 before being promoted to his current role in October 2019.

Also remaining in their roles are LGIA's chief financial officer Garnett Hollier and Ivan Ortiz as chief technology officer. Andrea Peters will also remain as chief growth officer.

Elsewhere, Energy Super's chief investment officer Kevin Wan Lum will become LGIAsuper's deputy chief investment officer.

Energy Super's chief financial officer Phil Hagen, LGIAsuper's chief operating officer Eleanor Noonan and its general counsel Shelley Sorrenson are not listed among the new executive team. However, Farrar said the fund's commitment to no redundancies before 30 June 2022 remains.

In terms of the fund's board of directors, it will comprise 15 members until 31 December 2022 with three employer and three member representatives, and three independent directors including an independent chair. From 2023, it will reduce to nine directors, with four employer and four member representatives and one independent director.

LGIAsuper chair John Smith is one of the independent directors, along with Ronald Dewhurst and Peter Kazacos.

Ray Burton, Rosamund Heit, Jennifer Sanders, Neisha Traill (Energy Super), Jennifer Thomas (Energy Super) and Scott Wilson (Energy Super) have been appointed as member representatives. Meanwhile, the employer representatives are Teresa Dyson (Energy Super), Richard Flanagan (Energy Super), Greg Hallam, Mark Jamieson, Christine Maher (Energy Super) and Cameron O'Neil.

