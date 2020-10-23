NEWS
Insurance
Legacy AMP Life policyholders take premium hit
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   12:23PM

Some retail AMP Life customers received a steep premium increase on their income protection policies recently.

Customers in a legacy product from the life insurer were notified by letter or email that following a review of premiums, they would be paying more from December 18.

One customer's premiums on an income protection policy increased from $300.02 a month to $520.58 a month - 73%.

Calculated without inflation, the increase was to $505.69 a month - 68%.

This customer had the policy for more than two decades and no noted health issues. He cancelled his policy as a result of the steep increase.

AMP Life began the letter notifying customers of the increase with: "You've made a great decision in choosing to protect your future should the unthinkable happen. AMP Life is the insurer of your plan and is now proudly owned and managed by Resolution Life group."

AMP Life's $3 billion sale to Resolution Life was completed in July. The lifetime income protection product impacted by these premium increases is a legacy offering.

However, AMP Life is reviewing premiums broadly which means more customers could be affected. A spokesperson for AMP Life confirmed this premium review was at a portfolio level.

The AMP Life spokesperson told Financial Standard that the increase, while significant, was justified.

"To ensure our products are sustainable over the long-term AMP Life is implementing a number of measures, including reviewing premiums," the spokesperson said.

"We are also investing in tools to improve return to work capacity for our customers and supporting customers through cover options and affordability reviews."

The spokesperson said AMP Life is committed to aligning itself with APRA's directive that the life insurance industry should offer more sustainable, financially resilient products.

APRA said in January that the viability of some insurance products were in severe doubt due to risks and challenges hampering profitability.

The regulator said these included the poor product design and aggressive selling methods highlighted during the Royal Commission.

"Our lifetime protection products, a small percentage of our income protection customers, are one of the product groups that require premium increases to remain sustainable," the spokesperson for AMP said.

"Repricing products is never an easy decision, but necessary.  Some customers may benefit from moving to a shorter benefit period given their life circumstances may have changed since the policy was taken out.

"In contrast, short term income protection products have a very modest increase. We are increasing help for customers to be in control of relevant adjustments to their policies, which can address cost."

AMP Life APRA Resolution Life Royal Commission
