Latest data reveals super admin problem

Around half of complaints received about superannuation are to do with account administration issues, according to latest data from AFCA.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) Datacube revealed out of the 2220 complaints received about the superannuation sector, 49.7% of those were to do with account administration for the six months to 31 December 2019.

Group life insurance was the second largest issue, making up 37.6% of complaints, followed by death benefits distribution at 11.3% and pension issues with 1.4%.

In terms of life insurers, TAL received the most complaints, followed by AMP Life, OnePath Life and Westpac Life.

Data also revealed the nation's largest fund AustralianSuper received the most complaints at 262. About 122 of those were resolved by agreement, 36 resolved in favour of the fund and three in favour of the complainant.

Following AustralianSuper was Rest with 193 complaints, AMP Superannuation with 151 and Nulis Nominees with 122.

The data also revealed the most complained about investment and advice products were derivatives, hedging and securities with 794 complaints.

AFCA chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner said it is important to make the data available to the public as an important step in increasing transparency.

"Every six months, AFCA releases data which allows Australians to see how many complaints their insurer, bank, financial adviser, superannuation fund or other financial firm has received and how they have responded to those complaints," Untersteiner said.

"Rebuilding trust in the Australian financial services will be a long journey and one that requires effort across the entire sector.

"Transparency is key in this transformation and we have made significant changes in the way we report our data and decisions to make them more accessible to the public.

Untersteiner said the data has shown very few complaints about financial advice, with just around 30 per month.

"Our hope by releasing this data is that we see improvements and the industry takes action to reduce the number of complaints that end up at AFCA."

Datacube was launched in November 2019 to allow Australians to see how their insurer, bank, financial adviser, superannuation fund or other financial firm has responded to consumer complaints brought to AFCA.