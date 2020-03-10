NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Latest data reveals super admin problem
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAR 2020   12:15PM

Around half of complaints received about superannuation are to do with account administration issues, according to latest data from AFCA.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) Datacube revealed out of the 2220 complaints received about the superannuation sector, 49.7% of those were to do with account administration for the six months to 31 December  2019.

Group life insurance was the second largest issue, making up 37.6% of complaints, followed by death benefits distribution at 11.3% and pension issues with 1.4%.

In terms of life insurers, TAL received the most complaints, followed by AMP Life, OnePath Life and Westpac Life.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Data also revealed the nation's largest fund AustralianSuper received the most complaints at 262.  About 122 of those were resolved by agreement, 36 resolved in favour of the fund and three in favour of the complainant.

Following AustralianSuper was Rest with 193 complaints, AMP Superannuation with 151 and Nulis Nominees with 122.

The data also revealed the most complained about investment and advice products were derivatives, hedging and securities with 794 complaints.

AFCA chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner said it is important to make the data available to the public as an important step in increasing transparency.

"Every six months, AFCA releases data which allows Australians to see how many complaints their insurer, bank, financial adviser, superannuation fund or other financial firm has received and how they have responded to those complaints," Untersteiner said.

"Rebuilding trust in the Australian financial services will be a long journey and one that requires effort across the entire sector.

"Transparency is key in this transformation and we have made significant changes in the way we report our data and decisions to make them more accessible to the public.

Untersteiner said the data has shown very few complaints about financial advice, with just around 30 per month.

"Our hope by releasing this data is that we see improvements and the industry takes action to reduce the number of complaints that end up at AFCA."

Datacube was launched in November 2019 to allow Australians to see how their insurer, bank, financial adviser, superannuation fund or other financial firm has responded to consumer complaints brought to AFCA.

Read more: AFCAAustralianSuperDatacubeJustin UntersteinerAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityNulis NomineesOnePath LifeTALWestpac Life
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advice complaints low: AFCA
Natural disaster support training to launch
TAL executive jumps to MLC Life
AustralianSuper SG modelling paints dismal picture
BT's transition not so super
TAL loses super fund mandate
Frontier Advisors welcomes AustralianSuper director
Zurich appoints distribution team
Cbus overhauls insurance offering
Fund managers driven to alternatives: Report
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gQP82Gi6