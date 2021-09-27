Lanyon hires from Platinum

A former Platinum Asset Management investment analyst has moved to Lanyon Asset Management as the firm moves to launch a new listed investment company.

Nick Markiewicz has been appointed to manage the value-orientated Lanyon Global Fund and co-manage the Lanyon Investment Company Limited (ASX: LAN), a LIC to be launched on the ASX in early October.

Lanyon intends to raise $25 million at an issue price of $5 per share during its offer period for the LIC.

Markiewicz has relocated to Adelaide from Sydney where he spent five years with Platinum.

He previously had roles as an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

"I was attracted to Lanyon by its strong long-term track-record and am excited to be a part of a growing firm," Markiewicz said.

"I also look forward to working closely with Dave Prescott, who shares a very similar investing approach to me."

Lanyon managing director David Prescott will co-manage the Lanyon Investment Company portfolio.

"Nick's strong track record in managing global equities, his deep knowledge of the consumer and industrial markets and philosophical alignment to Lanyon make him the ideal candidate to manage global equities in both this ASX-listed company and Lanyon Global Value Fund," Prescott said.

"He shares our long-term vision to deliver strong investment returns to our clients."