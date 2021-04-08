NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 8 APR 2021   12:19PM﻿

ASIC is taking Westpac to the Federal Court, alleging it sold junk credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it and whose accounts were unlawfully debited to pay for the premiums.

The corporate regulator has exposed dodgy sales of add-on insurance products promoted with credit cards and lines of credit to customers, under the bank's Credit Card Repayment Protection and Flexi-Loan Repayment Protection policies

Between 7 April 2015 to 28 July 2015, ASIC claims the bank sold the products under false and misleading pretenses, asserting its right to charge consumer credit insurance (CCI) premiums customers were not liable to pay.

"The supply of the CCI and the debiting of amounts for premiums in those circumstances was a failure by Westpac to do all things necessary to ensure that the financial services covered by its AFSL were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly," court documents read.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

The action follows ASIC's investigation of 11 major banks and other lenders selling junk insurance.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said the investigations in late 2018 and 2019 found lenders had disappointingly not changed policies and conduct to stem harms from the design and sale of CCI.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"As a result, we've commenced civil proceedings against Westpac," she said.

Financial institutions and lenders have paid about $250 million in remediation to affected consumers, which is a payment of $430 on average to 580,000 consumers.

In addition to Westpac, ASIC announced last year that $160 million of the remediation pool came from NZ, Australian Central Credit Union, Bank of Queensland, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Citigroup, Commonwealth Bank, Credit Union Australia, Latitude Finance Australia, NAB and Suncorp.

ASIC's Report 622, Consumer credit insurance: Poor value products and harmful sales practices, published in July 2019, revealed that the design and sale of CCI had consistently failed consumers. ASIC found that CCI was poor value, CCI sales practices and product design caused consumer harm and consumers were being incorrectly charged for CCI.

ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the Federal Court, which will shortly announce the date for the first case management hearing.

Read more: ASICCCIWestpacBank of QueenslandBendigoCitigroupCommonwealth BankKaren ChesterLatitude Finance AustraliaNAB
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Court makes orders in ASIC versus TAL
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
Westpac considering NZ demerger
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
ASIC praises super trustees
Former Wallaby departs Westpac for NAB
APRA closes Westpac probe
Former AMP adviser in enforceable undertaking
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
ASIC sues CBA over monthly fees
Editor's Choice
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The swelling size of a BlackRock ETF that invests in clean energy stocks has forced S&P to expand the underlying index from 30 stocks to 100. But an Aussie ETF tracking the index doesn't want to change.
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee this morning, Mercer implored the government to consider a delay to the implementation of the super fund stapling mechanism slated to come into effect from July 1.
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
ASIC is taking Westpac to the Federal Court, alleging it sold junk credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it and whose accounts were unlawfully debited to pay for the premiums.
CBA to pay $7m for overcharged interest
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:11PM
The Federal Court has imposed a $7 million penalty on Commonwealth Bank for charging higher interest rates on business overdraft accounts than what it advised its customers over a four-year period.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something BDorg2sD