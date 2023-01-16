JPMorgan says fintech was a fraud, closes business

JPMorgan has shuttered the financial planning fintech it acquired in 2021 and is suing its founder, claiming most of its users were fake accounts created to inflate the business' value.

In September 2021, JPMorgan Chase acquired Frank, a platform that assisted college students in applying for and managing financial aid packages, as it looked to increase its interactions with a younger consumer base. Under the deal, which set JPMorgan back US$175 million, Frank founder Charlie Javice was brought on as head of student solutions.

At the time, Frank claimed to be used by around five million students at over 6000 colleges and universities in the US. It also had backing from some high-profile investors, including the co-founder and chief executive of Apollo Global Management.

However, JPMorgan is now suing Javice, saying it has discovered about four million customer accounts were fake. In court documents, the bank claims Javice paid a data scientist to use "synthetic data" techniques to create a list of 4.265 million "students" that did not exist.

The discovery was made after JPMorgan sent out a marketing email to what was believed to be about 10% of users and 70% of the emails bounced back, the documents show. In reality, Frank only had about 300,000 users.

Javice was terminated from her role in November 2022.

On Thursday last week, JPMorgan shut down Frank, with the website now showing a message that reads: "Frank is no longer available."

The next day, JPMorgan released its Q4 earnings, showing it has set aside US$1.4 billion in anticipation of a mild recession.