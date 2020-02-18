JP Morgan appoints two Aussie leads

JP Morgan has appointed not one, but two co-heads to lead the firm's investment banking business down under.

Jabe Jerram and Simon Ranson have been appointed as co-heads of JP Morgan's investment banking coverage.

A JP Morgan spokesperson said the appointments would help set the investment firm apart.

"Jabe and Simon's combined experience, leadership and client focus provides a solid foundation that sets our franchise up for the next era of growth," he said.

Jerram has spent more than three years working with the global banking powerhouse as its Australian head of equity capital markets (ECM).

He was nabbed from Goldman Sachs, where he spent nine years working as the firm's head of ECM syndicate. He has also previously worked for Dutch bank ABN AMRO.

The JP Morgan spokesperson said Jerram had been instrumental to the firm's success in the equity capital space.

"Jabe has been instrumental in building one of the leading equity capital markets businesses in Australia, which has achieved substantial market share gains and leadership roles in many marquee transactions," he said.

In 2019, JP Morgan equity capital business helped run the successful Tyro Payments float. It also raised equity for Macquarie Group and real estate investment trust DEXUS and helped sell the Paul Ramsay Foundation's stake in Ramsay Health Care.

Ranson had led JP Morgan as its vice chairman for the past five years before landing the joint head role.

Previously, he had worked for Citi as its head of mergers and acquisitions and real estate investment banking. He spent more than ten years with the bank. Ranson also spent six years working as the head of real estate investment banking at Merrill Lynch, as well as five years as a director of brokerage BBY.

The JP Morgan spokesperson described him as "one of Australia's most experienced bankers" and commended his experience in mergers and acquisitions and ECM.

The pair will report to Murli Maiya and Paul Uren in Hong Kong. They will also report to local chief executive Robert Bedwell.

The firm also announced the appointment of Dyson Bowditch as head of ECM, Australia and New Zealand.

"Dyson moves into this role seamlessly from head of syndicate, Australia and New Zealand, where he was key to the success of our ECM franchise in the region," the spokesperson said.

"He has promoted a culture of partnership between ECM and syndicate that serves as a global benchmark."

Dyson will also report to Bedwell locally, while he will report to JP Morgan managing director Daniel Darahem in Hong Kong.