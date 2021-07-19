Jennison hires head of ESG

Active equities and fixed income manager Jennison has hired a head of ESG strategy.

Guillaume Mascotto steps into the role, based in New York, reporting to head of product and strategy Peter Clark.

Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, which has more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management.

The head of ESG role is a newly created position at the manager, demonstrating a renewed focus on ESG.

Mascotto will promote ESG best practices, drive ESG reporting efforts, and seek to ensure a fully supported ESG system and infrastructure to meet client needs.

He joins from American Century, where he was also responsible for ESG.

Prior to that, Mascot was vice president of ESG credit research at PIMCO.

"The new head of ESG strategy will help us address the growing importance of ESG to our clients, our employees, and all of Jennison's stakeholders," Clark said.

"Guillaume will bring strategic oversight, transparency, and accountability to our ESG efforts, from the role it plays in our fundamental, bottom-up analysis to new product development. We're thrilled that Guillaume has joined the Jennison team and, with his extensive ESG experience, we view him as the right person to spearhead our ongoing efforts in this space."