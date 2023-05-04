Issuers must lift DDO game: ASIC

The regulator issued a warning to investment product issuers after a review found woeful compliance in meeting the design and distribution obligations (DDO).

Since last July, ASIC has placed interim stop orders on 26 investment products from 18 issuers which totals $6.6 billion in funds backed by retail investors.

These actions resulted in 12 issuers amending 18 target market determinations (TMD) to address the deficiencies and five issuers withdrawing seven products.

The regulator undertook its initial, risk-based review of how investment product issuers met DDO obligations and found that a "significant number" made deficient TMDs, with poorly defined target markets and unclear or inadequate product governance arrangements.

"Investment product issuers have been on notice to meet obligations since October 2021. It is disappointing to see DDO deficiencies across the board, and by large and small product issuers alike," said ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester.

"Poor product design or distribution puts retail investors at risk of financial harm, ending up in products that don't meet their needs. The fact that we have issued 26 stop orders on investment products in just nine months shows that product issuers need to lift their game."

ASIC said it prioritised the review following fears investors were being inappropriately exposed to high-risk products.

The key target market deficiencies ASIC identified across investment product issuers include, target markets defined too broadly (15 stop orders), unsuitable investor risk profiles used (21 stop orders) and inappropriate levels of portfolio allocation used (10 stop orders).

It also found deficiencies across unsuitable investment timeframes and or withdrawal features, not reflecting the product's risks, liquidity profile (18 stop orders) as well as identified inappropriate or no distribution conditions (13 stop orders).

Many of these deficiencies appeared when issuers relied on TMD templates without customising them appropriately, ASIC said.

The regulator also reviewed the product design arrangements of 12 issuers of around 640 registered managed investment schemes to check how they met the "reasonable steps" and TMD review obligations.

It said a lack of clear governance and distribution framework was a "prolific" reason for failure and added, while all issuers had arrangements to meet their TMD review obligations, they needed to use review triggers more effectively and improve processes.

"Closer scrutiny of DDO is coming," warned Chester.

"All investment product issuers should read our report, titled Design and distribution obligations: Investment products, assess their practices, and address any gaps informed by our findings."

In the coming months, ASIC will begin to review how product issuers interact with their distributors to ensure they are not straying beyond their target market. It will also take stock of how issuers monitor product governance arrangements and review data to ensure retail investors are receiving suitable products on an ongoing basis.

"We won't hesitate to take further action, from stop orders through to court proceedings, especially where we see egregious failures," Chester said.

"We have already commenced civil penalty proceedings for alleged DDO breaches against a distributor of an investment product and an issuer of a credit product. We have further stop orders under consideration and several other DDO-related investigations underway."

The DDO, now in their second year, mark a significant shift to outcomes-based regulation.

Ultimately, it requires financial products to be designed and distributed with clear and contemporary consideration of the objectives, financial situation and needs of the consumers and retail investors being targeted, said ASIC.

"The design and distribution obligations are a game changer for consumers and retail investors," concluded Chester.

"Companies need to take a consumer-centric mindset across a financial product's lifecycle, the DDO interim stop orders have become a go-to regulatory tool for ASIC to quickly disrupt and stem poor consumer outcomes."