Executive Appointments
ISA chief economist departs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAR 2021   12:36PM

Industry Super Australia's chief economist of six years Stephen Anthony has left the lobby group.

ISA confirmed Anthony's departure.

"We thank Stephen Anthony for his work with Industry Super Australia over the last six years. His thoughtful papers have made important contributions to the nation's economic policy debate," Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"We wish him the best for his future endeavours."

Anthony studied economics at La Trobe University, and started his career with a cadetship at the Australian Taxation Office. He later completed a PhD in economics at La Trobe, and a master's in public policy at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

He has worked at the Treasury as a fiscal strategy specialist, and the department of finance.

In 2007, he founded his own company Macroeconomics, to which he returns as the chief economist. The firm has government agencies as its clients and employs a staff of three on part-time basis.

"I think I have run my race, in that I have finished my work around the key issues [for] which I was engaged. I am looking for a fresh opportunity to get back to my core interest of financial and macroeconomic modelling of capital markets," Anthony told Financial Standard.

Yesterday, Liberal Member of Parliament Jason Falinski accused Industry Super Holdings (ISH) of funding the national broadcaster ABC's chief economics correspondent, at the Standing Committee Economics. Anthony said the increased scrutiny into industry super wasn't the reason for his departure.

"Not from my perspective, it hasn't been a factor at all. I have only good things to say [about ISA]," he said.

DDO to simplify general, personal advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The outcome of the High Court decision on general advice will have an interesting and simplifying effect on the design and distribution obligations coming into effect later this year, according to a lawyer.
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has made three appointments to the boards of its investments and superannuation businesses, including the former head of investments at MLC Asset Management and a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Hume expands portfolio
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Following a cabinet reshuffle, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume will now take on responsibility for women's economic security.
